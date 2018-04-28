  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 28 April, 2018
All-Irish semi awaits should Munster overcome Edinburgh in Pro14 play-off

Munster face Edinburgh at Thomond Park, with the winner set to face Leinster in Dublin.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 9:44 PM
1 hour ago 3,977 Views 16 Comments
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MUNSTER AND LEINSTER will square off in the Pro14 semi-finals provided the southern province can see off the challenge of Edinburgh in their quarter-final at Thomond Park next Saturday.

Edinburgh secured the passage into the play-offs without having kicked a ball versus Glasgow on derby weekend: Ulster’s failure to beat Munster with a four-try bonus point this afternoon ensured the Scottish capital club would visit Thomond in their stead next weekend, with Ulster now facing an altogether more perilous play-off prospect – that for Champions Cup qualification.

Leinster, having topped their conference, guaranteed themselves an Aviva Stadium semi-final: Leo Cullen’s men await the winner of Munster versus Edinburgh, with kick-off at Thomond set for 3:15pm next Saturday.

On the other side of the tree, the Scarlets and the Cheetahs will battle it out on the Welsh west coast for a semi-final wherein Glasgow lie in wait.

Here’s the full Pro14 play-off draw:

Quarter-finals, 5 May
Munster v Edinburgh, Thomond Park (3:15pm)
Scarlets v Cheetahs, Parc Y Scarlets (6:35pm)

Semi-finals, 18-19 May

Glasgow v Scarlets or Cheetahs, Scotstoun Stadium (18 May)
Leinster v Munster or Edinburgh (19 May)

Final, 26 May

Ulster’s Pro14 play-off hopes over after Thomond Park stalemate with Munster

Gavan Casey
