  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 28 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ulster's Pro14 play-off hopes over after Thomond Park stalemate with Munster

The northern province had a strong half-time lead but failed to score in the second 40.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 7:36 PM
20 minutes ago 2,860 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3984431

Munster 24

Ulster 24

Murray Kinsella reports from Thomond Park

ULSTER’S HOPES OF featuring in the Guinness Pro14 play-offs died at Thomond Park as they failed to secure the bonus-point win they needed to give themselves any hope of a semi-final qualifier next weekend.

Rory Best scores his second try Rory Best scored twice for Ulster but they came up short. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

It had looked promising for Jono Gibbes’ side as they scored three tries in the first half to lead 24-14 at the break, but two of those scores came with Robin Copeland in the sin bin, and when Munster were back to 15 men in the second 40 minutes, they roused themselves.

Ulster ended the game on the attack but ultimately their inability to score in the second half was deeply damaging, as their failure to win with a bonus point ensured Edinburgh advance into the qualifier next weekend.

The northern province may have a Champions Cup qualification play-off game to prepare for on the weekend of 17/18/19 May against the Ospreys, but results in the Top 14, Premiership and European competitions could negate the need for that game.

From Munster’s point of view, they had already secured a home semi-final qualifier before this game and rested their entire team from last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Racing – Sammy Arnold excepted.

The likes of loosehead prop James Cronin and second row Gerbrandt Grobler were excellent for Johann van Graan’s side, who will look at their second-half fightback with some pride.

It was a game full of errors but the work-rate Munster showed to draw level will have lifted the squad after last weekend’s European disappointment in Bordeaux. They can now look ahead to next Saturday’s clash at Thomond Park against Edinburgh with excitement.

Duncan Williams scores the first try Duncan Williams scores Munster's first try. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Duncan Williams scored Munster’s first try in just the second minute, after Copeland grabbed Ulster scrum-half Dave Shanahan’s arm, forcing the ball loose for Williams to dribble ahead from five metres out, gather and dot down for a TMO-confirmed score.

Hanrahan converted but his spill of possession in a big tackle from Sean Reidy gave Ulster the chance to equalise. The visitors worked the loose ball left, where Darren Sweetnam knocked-on in an intercept attempt.

Jacob Stockdale scooped the ball off the deck near the halfway line and burned through the defence. Sweetnam caught him from behind but the Ireland wing offloaded to Stuart McCloskey to finish, with Johnny McPhillips converting for 7-7.

The Ulster out-half pushed his side in front with a penalty shortly after, but Gibbes’ side lost Iain Henderson to a worrying-looking knee injury before Munster responded well through Brian Scott’s try.

It stemmed from Stockdale failing to find touch, Sweetnam darting through on kick return before Munster captain Mike Sherry and prop Cronin – both making their 100th appearances for the province – carried well and Scott barged over, with Hanrahan converting again.

But Copeland’s yellow card for side entry into a strong Ulster maul was costly, as the Ulster pack – already dominant at scrum time – drove over for two close-range maul tries in the six minutes, captain Rory Best scoring both times and McPhillips converting them smartly for a 24-14 lead at half-time.

Rory Best scores a try Rory Best bagged two tries in one game for the first time in his career. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Munster were revived as soon as Copeland returned from the bin early in the second half, however, with their scrum and maul beginning to get parity.

Sweetnam took advantage of the good platform to tear down the right wing, offloading to Calvin Nash, only for Luke Marshall to kill the ball metres from the Ulster tryline and referee Ben Whitehouse sent him to the bin as a result.

Cronin thought he had scored a minute later, only for the TMO review to show he had knocked-on as he attempted to ground, but Copeland wasn’t to be stopped in the 50th minute as he picked and smashed over to the right posts, Hanrahan converting again.

Proceedings became scrappy again after that Munster score, but a bout of handbags sparked by replacement hooker Rhys Marshall and Ulster captain Best lifted the game once again, although it resulted in Munster conceding a penalty for the otherwise superb Gerbrandt Grobler getting involved.

Dave O’Callaghan jackaled over the breakdown to win a 67th-minute penalty that Hanrahan slotted to draw the teams level at 24-24.

Gerbrandt Grobler with Luke Marshall The outstanding Gerbrandt Grobler gets involved in the push-and-shove. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Munster fought hard in their desire to push ahead and Hanrahan hit a drop-goal attempt with 75 minutes gone but didn’t connect well with the ball, which scuttled low and short.

Ulster hadn’t given up yet either and when Copeland went off his feet at ruck time following sustained pressure in the Munster 22, the away side kicked into the right corner.

Their maul had delivered from close-range twice before but this time replacement hooker Rob Herring overthrew and Ulster’s play-off hopes evaporated.

Munster scorers:

Tries: Duncan Williams, Brian Scott, Robin Copeland

Conversions: JJ Hanrahan [3 from 3]

Penalties: JJ Hanrahan [1 from 1]

Ulster scorers:

Tries: Stuart McCloskey, Rory Best [2]

Conversions: Johnny McPhillips [3 from 3]

Penalties: Johnny McPhillips [1 from 1]

MUNSTER: Stephen Fitzgerald; Calvin Nash, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Duncan Williams (James Hart ’57); James Cronin, Mike Sherry (captain) (Rhys Marshall ’57), Brian Scott (Stephen Archer ‘HT); Gerbrandt Grobler, Darren O’Shea (Jean Kleyn ’47); Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver (Jack O’Donoghue ’47), Robin Copeland (yellow card ’33).

Replacements: Jeremy Loughman, Bill Johnston, Shane Daly.

ULSTER: Louis Ludik; Craig Gilroy (Tommy Bowe ’69), Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey (Angus Curtis ’29), Jacob Stockdale; Johnny McPhillips, Dave Shanahan (Paul Marshall ’45); Callum Black (Andy Warwick ’55), Rory Best (captain) (Rob Herring ’69), Ross Kane (Tom O’Toole ’64); Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Kieran Treadwell ’23); Clive Ross, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney (Chris Henry ’72).

Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].

Attendance: 16,178.

Seven-try Connacht rout Leinster on fitting farewell bash for John Muldoon

‘I can’t wait to pull on the Leinster jersey. It feels good to be a rugby player again’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
'It could have been worse' - Klopp accepts Stoke draw despite penalty controversy
Jordan Henderson fumes over 'really poor decision — it's cost us three points'
LIVERPOOL
St Peter's GAA jersey hangs in Liverpool dressing room as club shows support for Sean Cox
St Peter's GAA jersey hangs in Liverpool dressing room as club shows support for Sean Cox
As it happened: Liverpool vs Stoke City, Premier League
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
DUNDALK
'If people want to criticise me, that's fine... I'm here to do a job'
'If people want to criticise me, that's fine... I'm here to do a job'
'The game hadn't got enough good football in it' - Kenny frustrated by Cork's direct approach
Morrissey fires Cork City back to the top and ends Dundalk's unbeaten run
PREMIER LEAGUE
Burnley on the brink of European football while Saints earn seismic win in relegation battle
Burnley on the brink of European football while Saints earn seismic win in relegation battle
Salah draws rare blank in Anfield stalemate as relegation looms for Potters
Mourinho claims 'lies in journalism' are to blame for Pogba rumours

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie