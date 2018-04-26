'I've a wife and a child at home. I have to go home and be in some kind of humour for them'

PLENTY OF MONEY will change hands during the course of this week at the Punchestown Festival, one of the biggest events in the Irish racing calendar.

Bookmakers stand to make a huge profit over the five days of racing, and we wanted to catch up with one to get an insight into their experience of a festival.

Bookmaker Daragh Fitzpatrick operates around the Irish racecourse circuit. This week, he’s at the Punchestown Festival, and he explained to The42 the day-to-day of a bookie at a big racing festival, including how exactly they make their money.