'I've a wife and a child at home. I have to go home and be in some kind of humour for them'

We followed a bookmaker at Punchestown on the opening day to find out what a big festival is like from the bookies’ point-of-view, whether that’s big wins or losses.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 8:00 AM
PLENTY OF MONEY will change hands during the course of this week at the Punchestown Festival, one of the biggest events in the Irish racing calendar.

Bookmakers stand to make a huge profit over the five days of racing, and we wanted to catch up with one to get an insight into their experience of a festival.

Bookmaker Daragh Fitzpatrick operates around the Irish racecourse circuit. This week, he’s at the Punchestown Festival, and he explained to The42 the day-to-day of a bookie at a big racing festival, including how exactly they make their money.

Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh

About the author
Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

