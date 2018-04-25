  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The last five years I've been on the go from club to county... You would feel like you need a break'

Club footballer of the Year Liam Silke talks about how he balances studying medicine with his football, and why he’s taking a break this summer.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 3:33 PM
45 minutes ago 1,864 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3977673

COROFIN’S LIAM SILKE knew he needed a break from inter-county football this year and had already committed to his plans before speaking to manager Kevin Walsh.

AIB GAA Club Player Awards AIB GAA Club Footballer of the Year Liam Silke. Source: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

Galway’s impressive form of late couldn’t persuade him to stay either.

The expectation was that the Tribesmen would be battling against relegation in Division 1, but after a campaign which included six wins and one draw, they qualified for the final where they were defeated by Dublin.

Their progress has impressed Silke, and helping Galway capitalise on that momentum in the upcoming championship was always going to be a temptation for the nephew of 1998 All-Ireland winning captain Ray Silke.

But while he intends to return to the Galway fold for the 2019 season, he knew that this was the right time for him to focus on himself and take a break from the rigours of inter-county football.

The UCD student is in the middle of a postgraduate degree in medicine and has an intense schedule of six exams in five days coming up next month.

The perception in many GAA circles would suggest that players should avoid careers in this area in order to honour their sporting commitments, but aside from the commute, Silke makes it work.

“It’s just about getting the times right and knowing when to focus on football and when to focus on study,” said Silke who was recently crowned the inaugural AIB GAA Club Footballer of the year.

“I haven’t found it too difficult so far so I’m happy enough. I’ve no complaints. If it’s what you want to do, you’re going to put the work into it and put in the effort.

“That’s just how I view it and I think I’m well able to balance both of them. There’s lots that have done it already like Jack McCaffrey and Michael Fitzsimons so there’s nobody saying you can’t do it it’s just about being willing to.”

After he has completed his exams, Silke plans to head over to Boston along with his girlfriend and some other friends for the summer. Having helped his club achieve All-Ireland success for a third time in their history with a comprehensive win over Nemo Rangers, it’s a good time for him to go and travel.

Ciaran McGrath and Micheal Lundy lift the cup Ciaran McGrath and Micheal Lundy lift the cup. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

He hopes to link up with a football team during his trip stateside, and ultimately, he wants to make the most of the down time.

“With the course I’m doing, it’s the only year that I have the full summer off so I kind of just want to take the opportunity to travel while I can because I won’t get to do it again.

“I’d like a bit of a break because I’ve been on the go for the last five years with Corofin and Galway. It’s nice to be able to take the break but again I don’t like missing out on the championship and that. You just have to weigh up what you want to do and make a decision.

“The last few years I’d have liked to have gotten away but it just didn’t work out. It’s kind of worked out well this year, winning with Corofin and not having been involved with Galway up to that point kind of made it easier to decide to step away for the summer.”

He added:  “It kind of does make the decision a bit harder when they’re [Galway] going so well but I had the decision made and this is my last opportunity to do it. It’s either this year or never really.

“It’s great to see them doing well, I’m very happy for them. What they’ve built on will be there to see in the next few years and they’ll reap the rewards.”

Earlier this year, both Silke and his Corofin teammate Kieran Molloy were affected by a fixture clash which raised more concerns about player burnout and welfare.

Their All-Ireland club semi-final fixture against Moorefield in February was scheduled to take place on the same day as the Sigerson Cup final between NUIG and UCD, which placed the players in an unfortunate position.

Molloy decided to play both matches, and lined out in Corofin’s three-point victory before receiving a Garda escort to Santry where he represented NUIG in the Sigerson Cup decider.

Liam Silke scores the winning goal despite Liam Callaghan and goaljeeper Tom Kinsella Silke watches on as his shot hits the net in the All-Ireland semi-final against Moorefield. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Silke scored the decisive goal from corner-back in that All-Ireland club semi-final, but suffered an injury during the game and was therefore unable to follow Molloy’s example.

That wasn’t really a factor however, as he had already ruled himself out of the prospect of playing the second match.

“From a player welfare point of view I don’t think it’s sensible at all to be playing two games in the one day. Fair play to Kieran Molloy, he made the decision to go but he was burnt out after that game lying on the ground.

“It’s not fair to put the player in that position to have to make that decision. I made my own decision that I wasn’t going up but it’s just it shouldn’t have been the case where there was two really important games on on the one day.

I knew a month in advance. I informed managers, but there was nothing they could do about it. Even just to change one of the games to the day after just to make it possible for players to tog out for both games but the problem was ignored rather than trying to deal with it.

“They were kind of hoping that it wouldn’t arise rather than planning in advance for it.”

Silke believes more can be done to address player welfare in the GAA and would support the idea of moving the All-Ireland club final from St Patrick’s Day to shortly before Christmas in order to try and alleviate some of the issues regarding fixture chaos.

“After a few years, you’d nearly forget that it was on St Patrick’s Day, you’d nearly be looking forward to December to the All-Ireland final,” he says.

Although he doesn’t feel that he is suffering from physical burnout, he does believe that he is mentally fatigued after five years of consistent club and county action.

“The last five years, I’ve been on the go non-stop going from club to county.

Let’s say this year, I started picking up hamstring injuries in September. I got about three of them in one month. I’m not sure if that’s a factor or not but you would definitely feel like you need a break because you’ve just been on the go for so long.

“If I went back with Galway, I would have been in about a week or two weeks just going back doing hard running and it’s hard to get into the mindset of that especially after so many years in-a-row of it.”

Galway will be turning their attention to the Connacht championship next month where they will face old rivals Mayo in a quarter-final clash at MacHale Park.

Silke expects his county to edge out that tie, although he knows it will be a stiff contest. Looking to the future, he is excited about the direction that Galway football is taking and will hopefully add to that when he returns from his travels.

Liam Silke Liam Silke in action for Galway. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

“There’s serious strength and depth in the Galway panel. You can see it in the league games where subs are coming on and playing just as well as the players on the pitch.

“And there’s players on the bench who were starting the last few years so it shows the amount of competition that’s in there at the moment.

“There is great players in Galway, there always has been. Now they’re really starting to show it.”

AIB present Corofin’s Liam Silke with the 2017/2018 AIB GAA Club Footballer of the Year award. AIB and The GAA honoured 30 players on Saturday evening 22 April at the inaugural AIB GAA Club Player Football and Hurling Teams of the Year.

For more, follow @AIB_GAA on Twitter.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I felt that I didn’t show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up’

‘I think Peter was the best full-back easily I’ve ever played with’ – salute for departing Dub

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
FOOTBALL
Chelsea keeper Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
Chelsea keeper Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
Bayern Munich star was 'a little depressed' after leaving Real on loan
Former France manager who led three African nations to the World Cup dies
LIVERPOOL
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
'They constantly went for the long ball, from any area of the pitch'
'Fantastic' Liverpool surpass Klopp's expectations
LEINSTER
Sensational Leavy scoops main prizes at Leinster's end-of-season awards bash
Sensational Leavy scoops main prizes at Leinster's end-of-season awards bash
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
Leinster hopeful McFadden's hamstring injury doesn't rule him out of Bilbao
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wenger reveals timing of Arsenal departure 'was not really my decision'
Wenger reveals timing of Arsenal departure 'was not really my decision'
As it stands: Plenty of Irish interest as the race to the Premier League reaches its climax
Salah emphasises Ballon d'Or credentials and more Liverpool-Roma talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie