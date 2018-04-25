  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I think Peter was the best full-back easily I've ever played with' - salute for departing Dub

Peter Kelly stepped away last weekend and Conal Keaney has plenty praise for his former team-mate.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 6:15 AM
58 minutes ago 1,305 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3975765
Conal Keaney pictured at the official re-launch of Wigoders on the Long Mile Road, the original Wallpaper and Paint Company.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Conal Keaney pictured at the official re-launch of Wigoders on the Long Mile Road, the original Wallpaper and Paint Company.
Conal Keaney pictured at the official re-launch of Wigoders on the Long Mile Road, the original Wallpaper and Paint Company.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

CONAL KEANEY HAS hailed his former team-mate Peter Kelly for his contribution to Dublin hurling after he stepped away from the inter-county game at the weekend.

Keaney termed Kelly a ‘phenomenal player’ and believes the 29-year-old will have ‘no regrets’ as he at least attempted to revive his career this year but was forced to succumb to the injuries that have hindered him in recent seasons.

“I said it loads of times, I think Peter was the best full-back easily I’ve ever played with. Incredible hurler, had everything.

“Phenomenal player and a great lad off the field as well. I think he was asked back, he was struggling with injuries for the last couple of years and he nearly got it right this year.

“He started showing a bit of form in training that was the old Peter again that no one could go near him. But I think his body just kept letting him down, kept getting little niggles and injuries. It just wasn’t to be.

“He just couldn’t do the load that was needed to play in the game and get consistent games behind him. So I think for his own sake he just had to make a call on it and I think he’s probably happy that he made the decision to come back and try it.

“He’s no regrets. I think he’s happy now in his own head and he can go and play with the club for the next few years and enjoy the last few years of his career.”

An All-Star winner in 2013 when he was a pivotal part of Dublin’s Leinster senior hurling triumph, Keaney pinpointed pace as one of Kelly’s key attributes.

Joseph Boland and Peter Kelly celebrate Peter Kelly (right) celebrating the 2013 Leinster final victory with Joey Boland. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“He just had that mannerism where like he looked like he was not interested, he looked like he’d a real lazy style but still you’d never be able to get the ball off him or he’d always just take the ball off you.

“His touch was always unbelievable in the back. I think it was only later in his career that he was actually in full-back. He started as a forward. I don’t think he was really getting the best out of himself as a forward but when they put him in full-back, he has pace to burn, his touch was unbelievable and he was never fazed by anyone he was marking.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone get the better of him inter-county and it’s just a shame that he’s not able to play this year because I think he’d be a huge addition. But look that’s the way it goes and I’m sure we’ll come up against him in the club over the next few years.”

Keaney has described it as ‘a no-brainer’ his own decision to return to the Dublin fray this year under new boss Pat Gilroy after stepping away in 2016.

“Any time you get a chance to go back and play with Dublin, for me it was a no-brainer. Once the body could do it, I was always going to do it if I could because it doesn’t come around too often really.

“I enjoy the challenge of getting back trying to get fit and trying to compete with all the young lads and see where that takes me.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It was a bit of a risk going back’ – Cadogan enjoying life with the Cork hurlers again

‘Definitely in the last couple of years there is a bit of an edge and a bit of a bite’ – the Galway Mayo rivalry

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
FOOTBALL
Bayern Munich star was 'a little depressed' after leaving Real on loan
Bayern Munich star was 'a little depressed' after leaving Real on loan
Former France manager who led three African nations to the World Cup dies
'It was a weird few days': FA Cup final ref Oliver reflects on Buffon incident
LIVERPOOL
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
'They constantly went for the long ball, from any area of the pitch'
'Fantastic' Liverpool surpass Klopp's expectations
LEINSTER
Sensational Leavy scoops main prizes at Leinster's end-of-season awards bash
Sensational Leavy scoops main prizes at Leinster's end-of-season awards bash
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
Leinster hopeful McFadden's hamstring injury doesn't rule him out of Bilbao
PREMIER LEAGUE
Salah emphasises Ballon d'Or credentials and more Liverpool-Roma talking points
Salah emphasises Ballon d'Or credentials and more Liverpool-Roma talking points
Liverpool rock Roma in Champions League thriller
Here are all the goals from tonight's Liverpool-Roma game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie