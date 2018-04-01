  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 1 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway give battling display but Dublin finish strong to collect Division 1 league crown

It was a 10th national title for Dublin under Jim Gavin.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 5:49 PM
52 minutes ago 8,207 Views 36 Comments
http://the42.ie/3935174

Dublin 0-18

Galway 0-14

Kevin O’Brien reports from Croke Park

DUBLIN PICKED UP their 10th national title under Jim Gavin with a battling four-point win over Galway in an entertaining Division 1 final this afternoon.

Ciarán Kilkenny with Gareth Bradshaw Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Galway gave a fine account of themselves and ran Dublin close in front of 36,754, but the All-Ireland champions scored the final three points of the game to collect the 17th Allianz Football League crown in their history.

Dublin continued their remarkable final record since Gavin took charge, having lost just one decider since 2013. Last year’s league final loss to Kerry is the only blot on the copybook.

The teams were locked on 0-8 apiece at half-time and while Dublin lead through the second-half, they did lose Niall Scully to a second yellow card on 50 minutes.

Not long after Scully’s dismissal, Gavin sent on Con O’Callaghan, who played a key role in Cuala’s All-Ireland final replay success just eight days earlier. O’Callaghan looked lively when he was introduced, setting up a key score for Ciaran Kilkenny, and he picked up another national medal this afternoon.

It was a game that pitted the best attacking team in Division 1 against the best defence and the big pre-match question was how Galway’s backline would cope against the Dublin attack in the wide expanses of Croke Park.

This game was further evidence that Kevin Walsh’s men are on the right track as their rearguard performed well, but they didn’t quite have the firepower off the bench to get over the line.

Ciaran Kilkenny and Dean Rock looked dangerous throughout while Colm Basquel bagged three points after coming on at half-time. On a worrying note for the winners, they lost James McCarthy to injury shortly before the interval.

Dean Rock with Eoghan Kerin and Sean Andy O'Ceallaigh Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Two weeks ago these sides drew 0-13 apiece in Salthill and this was another tight, physical affair. Ultimately it was Dublin’s experience and big-game knowhow that denied Galway a first league title since 1981.

It’s Galway’s first defeat of 2018 after going through the league unbeaten but they’ll head for the Connacht quarter-final against Mayo in good spirits. Damien Comer looked unmarkable at stages and drew countless fouls, while Barry McHugh was extremely accurate on the frees and Johnny Heaney scored a fine brace.

Galway’s system saw them typically leave two forwards up – usually Shane Walsh or Eamonn Brannigan along with Comer up front – while their half-forwards dropped inside their own half when they defended.

Damien Comer and Philip McMahon Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Comer troubled the Dublin rearguard from early on, scoring a point of his own and winning a couple of handy frees for McHugh to convert. Philly McMahon was booked for taking down Comer, while Johnny Cooper escaped punishment for a separate drag down in front of goals.

Scully, Kilkenny and the dangerous Paul Mannion all raised white flags to leave Dublin 0-5 to 0-3 ahead after the opening quarter.

Galway posted five of the last seven scores prior to the break, including a booming effort from McHugh and a fantastic Paul Conroy effort after he sold Mannion with a delightful dummy.

The sides were level at 0-8 apiece at the interval but Dublin surged clear in the third quarter with efforts from substitute Colm Basquel, Rock (free) and and Mannion.

Walsh stroked over a stunning left-footed free from the right flank and then Scully was dismissed for a high tackle on Conroy. McHugh fired over that placed ball and Walsh one clipped over to bring the Tribesmen on level terms.

Rock forced an excellent save from Ruairi Lavelle and scored the resultant 45, while O’Callaghan fed Kilkenny for another. Comer and McMahon traded scores, but late points from Basquel and Rock (free) won it for the Dubs.

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 0-7 (0-5f, 0-1 45), Paul Mannion 0-3, Colm Basquel 0-3, Ciaran Kilkenny 0-2, Niall Scully 0-1, John Small 0-1, Philly McMahon 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Barry McHugh 0-6 (0-5f), Damien Comer 0-3, Johnny Heaney 0-2, Shane Walsh 0-2 (0-1f), Paul Conroy 0-1.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
2. Philip McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
10. Brian Howard (Raheny)

11. Kevin McManamon (St Jude’s)
13. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
22. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs

21. Eric Lowndes (Fingal Ravens) for McCarthy (35 mins)
17. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for McManamon (ht)
24. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna) for Small (40)
15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala) for Macauley (61)
18. Shane Carthy (St Vincent’s) for Mannion (67)
7. Small for McMahon (72)

Galway

1. Ruairi Lavelle (Renvyle)

2. Declan Kyne (Clonbur)
3. Sean Andy O Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna Leitir Mór)
4. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

5. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)
6. Cathal Sweeney (Killannin)
12. Sean Kelly (Moycullen)

9. Ciaran Duggan (Annaghdown)
11. Paul Conroy (St James’)

7. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)
10. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)
8. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)

24. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

13. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)
14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

Subs

21. Gary O’Donnell (Realta Thuama) for Heaney (61)
20. Thomas Flynn (Baile Atha n Ri) for Cooke (66)
22. Patrick Sweeney (Cill Ainnin) for Conroy (68)
23. Adrian Varley (Seamroga Cortuin) for Walsh (68)
19. Johnny Duane (Naomh Seamus) for Bradshaw (69)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘They’re a great bunch of young fellas and we don’t praise them enough’

WATCH LIVE: Wexford v Kilkenny, National Hurling League semi-final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster's new wave bully and blitz holders Saracens to storm into semi-finals
Leinster's new wave bully and blitz holders Saracens to storm into semi-finals
Donnacha Ryan's Racing win in Clermont to set up semi-final clash with Munster
As it happened: Leinster v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final
FOOTBALL
'VAR is a little like sex without pleasure'
'VAR is a little like sex without pleasure'
Pogba has 'no problem' with Mourinho, side-steps Man United exit speculation
Zlatan nets derby-winning brace - including 40-yard screamer - on MLS debut
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster know only their best will suffice against three-in-a-row chasing Saracens
Leinster know only their best will suffice against three-in-a-row chasing Saracens
The pain of Lyon driving Nacewa's quest to bring European success back to Leinster
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
MUNSTER
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
'We've got to be smart, we've got to be physical and we've got to win big moments'
The bolt from the blue that launched the career of one of Munster's last European champions
PREMIER LEAGUE
Aubameyang bags two and gifts Lacazette another as Stoke's relegation worries deepen
Aubameyang bags two and gifts Lacazette another as Stoke's relegation worries deepen
Man City can win the title by beating United next weekend, but Pep is prioritising Liverpool tie
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie