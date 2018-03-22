Watch: QPR and Derry youngsters on target as clinical Ireland dispatch Iceland

📣 TEAM NEWS: #IRLU21🇮🇪 v Iceland🇮🇸— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 22, 2018
Joe Quigley, Connor Dimaio, Rory Hale and Liam Kinsella all start for Ireland in the international friendly at @tallaghtstadium!
🕢 KO 7.30pm
🎟️ Tickets just €5! FREE for U16, OAPs, FAI and @ShamrockRovers ST Holders! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/wVtcJlRPLc
🎥 FIRST-HALF GOALS! #IRLU21🇮🇪 2-0 Iceland🇮🇸— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 22, 2018
1 - Rory Hale finishes off a neat passing move to put Ireland ahead!#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/TLSXdUzbYI
🎥 FIRST-HALF GOALS! #IRLU21🇮🇪 2-0 Iceland🇮🇸— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 22, 2018
40 - Ryan Manning places the ball over the keeper to put Ireland into a commanding lead!#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/M4wwdmnaMo
IRELAND U21S EARNED a 3-1 victory over Iceland in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium this evening.
The Derry City pair of Ronan Curtis and Rory Hale linked up in the opening seconds of the game, with the latter firing home to give Ireland the best possible start.
Ryan Manning doubled Ireland’s advantage five minutes before the break, with Curtis playing him through, before the QPR starlet unleashed an emphatic finish.
Stefan Ljubicic got a goal back for the visitors on 67 minutes, before Ireland ended on a high, with Ronan Hale making it three.
The result sets Noel King’s side up perfectly ahead of their important Uefa U21 European Championship qualifier against Azerbaijan on Tuesday.
More to follow
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
‘It’s a shock when that bubble bursts and you don’t really know what to do with yourself’>
Canadian goalkeeper Tyson Farago signs for St Patrick’s Athletic>
COMMENTS