Watch: QPR and Derry youngsters on target as clinical Ireland dispatch Iceland

TEAM NEWS: #IRLU21 v Iceland



Joe Quigley, Connor Dimaio, Rory Hale and Liam Kinsella all start for Ireland in the international friendly at Tallaght Stadium!



KO 7.30pm

— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 22, 2018

FIRST-HALF GOALS! #IRLU21 2-0 Iceland



1 - Rory Hale finishes off a neat passing move to put Ireland ahead!
— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 22, 2018

FIRST-HALF GOALS! #IRLU21 2-0 Iceland



40 - Ryan Manning places the ball over the keeper to put Ireland into a commanding lead!
— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 22, 2018

IRELAND U21S EARNED a 3-1 victory over Iceland in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium this evening.

The Derry City pair of Ronan Curtis and Rory Hale linked up in the opening seconds of the game, with the latter firing home to give Ireland the best possible start.

Ryan Manning doubled Ireland’s advantage five minutes before the break, with Curtis playing him through, before the QPR starlet unleashed an emphatic finish.

Stefan Ljubicic got a goal back for the visitors on 67 minutes, before Ireland ended on a high, with Ronan Hale making it three.

The result sets Noel King’s side up perfectly ahead of their important Uefa U21 European Championship qualifier against Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

More to follow

