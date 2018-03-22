  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Watch: QPR and Derry youngsters on target as clinical Ireland dispatch Iceland

Ryan Manning and the Hale brothers were on target for Noel King’s side.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 22 Mar 2018, 9:32 PM
IRELAND U21S EARNED a 3-1 victory over Iceland in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium this evening.

The Derry City pair of Ronan Curtis and Rory Hale linked up in the opening seconds of the game, with the latter firing home to give Ireland the best possible start.

Ryan Manning doubled Ireland’s advantage five minutes before the break, with Curtis playing him through, before the QPR starlet unleashed an emphatic finish.

Stefan Ljubicic got a goal back for the visitors on 67 minutes, before Ireland ended on a high, with Ronan Hale making it three.

The result sets Noel King’s side up perfectly ahead of their important Uefa U21 European Championship qualifier against Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

