Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Plans in place to deliver Springbok success - Erasmus

South Africa’s coaches and players are aware of what they must do in the June internationals, according to Rassie Erasmus.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 2:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,422 Views 5 Comments
South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus
SOUTH AFRICA DIRECTOR of rugby Rassie Erasmus confident the Springboks are in position to make significant improvements in the June internationals against Wales and England.

The side have won just two of their last eight Test matches, with Erasmus leading a process to enhance their performances in 2018 following the sacking of head coach Allister Coetzee.

He is pleased with the progress so far, believing South Africa will develop as desired if staff and officials deliver as expected in their next fixtures.

“We were able to work with a total of 34 players from three different franchises during the first two,” Erasmus said of the Springboks’ alignment camps.

“I am sure that, after the final camp, we would have covered a lot of groundwork with most of the players we have in mind for the June internationals.

“The sessions are intense and we are confident that everyone - players, coaching staff and the various franchise team representatives who sat in during all the sessions - will all be aligned and have a clear picture of our plans for Wales and England after these camps.

I want to reiterate that the success of the June Tests will be determined by how the Springbok coaching staff and the players follow through on what was agreed upon at the camps when the players are back at their franchise teams.

- Omni

The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

