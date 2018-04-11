  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Wednesday 11 April, 2018
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig

The Leinster-born ref was also in charge of Racing’s October visit to Thomond Park.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 11:28 AM
2 hours ago 4,132 Views 14 Comments
DUBLIN-NATIVE JP Doyle will referee Munsterâ€™s Champions Cup semi-final clash with Racing 92 in Bordeaux on Sunday week (22 April, kick-off 15.15 Irish time, BT Sport).

Doyle is affiliated with Englandâ€™s RFU and has been a Premiership official for close to a decade.

The 38-year-old also took charge of Munsterâ€™s home pool meeting with the Paris club in Thomond Park in October, which the southern province won 14 â€“ 7 on a stormy night in Limerick.

Leinster meanwhile, will have Franceâ€™s Romaine Poite on the whistle for their Aviva Stadium clash with Scarlets on Saturday 21 April (kick-off 15.30, Sky Sports).

Poite took charge of Irelandâ€™s Six Nations win over Italy and refereed Leinsterâ€™s round three pool win away to Exeter Chiefs.

Romain Poite gives Sean Cronin a yellow card Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Both Poite and Doyle were on Challenge Cup duty during the last European window, with the Frenchman overseeing Connachtâ€™s loss to Gloucester while Doyle was on duty for Pauâ€™s win over Stade Francais.

Irelandâ€™s John Lacey will referee the Challenge Cup semi-final in Cardiff Arms Park between the Blues and Pau while Pascal Gauzere will be in Kingsholm for the all-Premiership meeting of Gloucester v Newcastle.

â€˜The door is not completely shutâ€™: No more slip-ups as Ulster bid to save faltering season

â€˜Iâ€™d like to think someone like Jordan Larmour can learn a bit off me as wellâ€™ â€“ Fergus McFadden

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

GAA
