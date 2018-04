JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig

DUBLIN-NATIVE JP Doyle will referee Munster’s Champions Cup semi-final clash with Racing 92 in Bordeaux on Sunday week (22 April, kick-off 15.15 Irish time, BT Sport).

Doyle is affiliated with England’s RFU and has been a Premiership official for close to a decade.

The 38-year-old also took charge of Munster’s home pool meeting with the Paris club in Thomond Park in October, which the southern province won 14 – 7 on a stormy night in Limerick.

Leinster meanwhile, will have France’s Romaine Poite on the whistle for their Aviva Stadium clash with Scarlets on Saturday 21 April (kick-off 15.30, Sky Sports).

Poite took charge of Ireland’s Six Nations win over Italy and refereed Leinster’s round three pool win away to Exeter Chiefs.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Both Poite and Doyle were on Challenge Cup duty during the last European window, with the Frenchman overseeing Connacht’s loss to Gloucester while Doyle was on duty for Pau’s win over Stade Francais.

Ireland’s John Lacey will referee the Challenge Cup semi-final in Cardiff Arms Park between the Blues and Pau while Pascal Gauzere will be in Kingsholm for the all-Premiership meeting of Gloucester v Newcastle.