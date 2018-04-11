JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig

DUBLIN-NATIVE JP Doyle will referee Munsterâ€™s Champions Cup semi-final clash with Racing 92 in Bordeaux on Sunday week (22 April, kick-off 15.15 Irish time, BT Sport).

Doyle is affiliated with Englandâ€™s RFU and has been a Premiership official for close to a decade.

The 38-year-old also took charge of Munsterâ€™s home pool meeting with the Paris club in Thomond Park in October, which the southern province won 14 â€“ 7 on a stormy night in Limerick.

Leinster meanwhile, will have Franceâ€™s Romaine Poite on the whistle for their Aviva Stadium clash with Scarlets on Saturday 21 April (kick-off 15.30, Sky Sports).

Poite took charge of Irelandâ€™s Six Nations win over Italy and refereed Leinsterâ€™s round three pool win away to Exeter Chiefs.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Both Poite and Doyle were on Challenge Cup duty during the last European window, with the Frenchman overseeing Connachtâ€™s loss to Gloucester while Doyle was on duty for Pauâ€™s win over Stade Francais.

Irelandâ€™s John Lacey will referee the Challenge Cup semi-final in Cardiff Arms Park between the Blues and Pau while Pascal Gauzere will be in Kingsholm for the all-Premiership meeting of Gloucester v Newcastle.