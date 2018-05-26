This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 26 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bale brilliance the difference as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final

Loris Karius had a night to forget in goals for Liverpool.

By AFP Saturday 26 May 2018, 9:38 PM
15 minutes ago 5,297 Views 64 Comments
http://the42.ie/4037909

GARETH BALE SCORED twice including an incredible overhead kick after coming off the bench as Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League final in Kiev on Saturday.

Karim Benzema struck a bizarre opening goal on 51 minutes before Liverpool, who lost leading scorer Mohamed Salah to injury in the first half, replied through Sadio Mane.

Bale replaced Isco on the hour and connected with an outrageous acrobatic effort on 64 minutes to put Real back in front.

The Welshman sealed a record-extending 13th European Cup title for Real with seven minutes left as a dreadful mistake from Loris Karius allowed his long-range shot to find the net.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Watch: The freak opening goal in tonight’s Champions League final>

Early drama as Mo Salah departs Champions League final in tears>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (64)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'Balotelli's earned Italy call-up,' says team-mate
'Balotelli's earned Italy call-up,' says team-mate
LIVE: Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League final
‘A lot of players have said it makes the hairs on the back of the neck stand up’
LEINSTER
Sexton sensational as Leinster smash Scarlets to secure historic double
Sexton sensational as Leinster smash Scarlets to secure historic double
LIVE: Leinster v Scarlets, Pro14 final
James Ryan: The great-grandson of a 1916 Easter Rising rebel
LIVERPOOL
Watch: The freak opening goal in tonight's Champions League final
Watch: The freak opening goal in tonight's Champions League final
Early drama as Mo Salah departs Champions League final in tears
No Gareth Bale in Real Madrid side to face Liverpool
PREMIER LEAGUE
Heartbreak for Aston Villa, as Fulham earn Premier League promotion
Heartbreak for Aston Villa, as Fulham earn Premier League promotion
‘I hated myself… I got terribly down and lost my confidence, not just as a footballer but as a person’
Hughes signs three-year deal to remain Southampton manager

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie