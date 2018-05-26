Early drama as Mo Salah departs Champions League final in tears

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has departed the action with a shoulder injury.

THERE WAS EARLY drama in the Champions League final tonight, as Mo Salah departed the pitch in tears.

The Liverpool star landed awkwardly following a challenge with Sergio Ramos and appeared to injure his shoulder.

A disappointed Salah left the field in tears and was replaced by England international Adam Lallana.

Real Madrid have had their own misfortune with injuries in the first half as well.

Dani Carvajal pulled up with what seemed to be a hamstring injury, and was replaced by Nacho.

The extent of the players’ injuries has yet to be ascertained, though both could now be doubts for the 2018 World Cup, having made the squads of Spain and Egypt respectively.

Sergio Ramos' challenge on Mo Salah. What do you think?



[📹: @FanSportsClips]pic.twitter.com/2OwhdemRlO — Premier League Stuff (@EPLStuff) May 26, 2018

