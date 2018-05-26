This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Early drama as Mo Salah departs Champions League final in tears

The Egypt international picked up a shoulder injury and now looks a doubt for the World Cup

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 26 May 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,293 Views 33 Comments
http://the42.ie/4037758
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has departed the action with a shoulder injury.
Image: Nick Potts
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has departed the action with a shoulder injury.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has departed the action with a shoulder injury.
Image: Nick Potts

THERE WAS EARLY drama in the Champions League final tonight, as Mo Salah departed the pitch in tears.

The Liverpool star landed awkwardly following a challenge with Sergio Ramos and appeared to injure his shoulder.

A disappointed Salah left the field in tears and was replaced by England international Adam Lallana.

Real Madrid have had their own misfortune with injuries in the first half as well.

Dani Carvajal pulled up with what seemed to be a hamstring injury, and was replaced by Nacho.

The extent of the players’ injuries has yet to be ascertained, though both could now be doubts for the 2018 World Cup, having made the squads of Spain and Egypt respectively.

You can follow our liveblog of the game here.

‘Balotelli’s earned Italy call-up,’ says team-mate>

Heartbreak for Aston Villa, as Fulham earn Premier League promotion>

