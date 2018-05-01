The holders take a 2-1 advantage into tonight’s second leg at the Bernabeu, with a place in the final on the line.
Liveblog
Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of tonight’s Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich from the Bernabeu.
The hosts, and holders, take a 2-1 lead into the return leg after coming from a goal down at the Allianz Arena six days ago, with Marcelo and Asensio putting Madrid in the driving seat as they bid for a 13th European crown.
A place in this year’s decider in Kiev is on the line, with kick-off fast approaching at 7.45pm. Stick with us for all the action throughout the evening.
