Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 1 May, 2018
Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of tonight’s Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich from the Bernabeu.

The hosts, and holders, take a 2-1 lead into the return leg after coming from a goal down at the Allianz Arena six days ago, with Marcelo and Asensio putting Madrid in the driving seat as they bid for a 13th European crown.

A place in this year’s decider in Kiev is on the line, with kick-off fast approaching at 7.45pm. Stick with us for all the action throughout the evening.

