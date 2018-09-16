This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Record-breaking attendance of over 50,000 watches Ladies All-Ireland football final

Today’s figure is close to double the 27,374 fans who watched Cork edge Dublin in the 2014 decider.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 16 Sep 2018, 5:34 PM
24 minutes ago 1,494 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4238944
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A RECORD ATTENDANCE of 50,141 has turned out for today’s Ladies All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Cork at Croke Park.

It marks a trend of bigger crowds with every passing year at the event.

Last year, 46,286 spectators watched Dublin beat Mayo 4-11 to 0-11.

That figure had also been a significant increase of almost 12,000 compared with the 2016 clash involving Cork and Dublin, with 34,445 witnessing the Rebelettes claim a thrilling one-point victory.

Today’s figure is also close to double the 27,374 fans who watched Cork edge Dublin in the 2014 decider.

