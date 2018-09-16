Record-breaking attendance of over 50,000 watches Ladies All-Ireland football final

A RECORD ATTENDANCE of 50,141 has turned out for today’s Ladies All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Cork at Croke Park.
It marks a trend of bigger crowds with every passing year at the event.
Last year, 46,286 spectators watched Dublin beat Mayo 4-11 to 0-11.
That figure had also been a significant increase of almost 12,000 compared with the 2016 clash involving Cork and Dublin, with 34,445 witnessing the Rebelettes claim a thrilling one-point victory.
Today’s figure is also close to double the 27,374 fans who watched Cork edge Dublin in the 2014 decider.
We have a new record!!! ⭐️ We’ve topped last year and passed through the 50,000 mark!! 💥— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) September 16, 2018
Thanks so much for all of your support! 👏🏻
#properfan @TG4TV @lidl_ireland @SportTG4 pic.twitter.com/R0C6R48BCk
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (1)