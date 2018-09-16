Record-breaking attendance of over 50,000 watches Ladies All-Ireland football final

A RECORD ATTENDANCE of 50,141 has turned out for today’s Ladies All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Cork at Croke Park.

It marks a trend of bigger crowds with every passing year at the event.

Last year, 46,286 spectators watched Dublin beat Mayo 4-11 to 0-11.

That figure had also been a significant increase of almost 12,000 compared with the 2016 clash involving Cork and Dublin, with 34,445 witnessing the Rebelettes claim a thrilling one-point victory.

Today’s figure is also close to double the 27,374 fans who watched Cork edge Dublin in the 2014 decider.

We have a new record!!! ⭐️ We’ve topped last year and passed through the 50,000 mark!! 💥



Thanks so much for all of your support! 👏🏻



#properfan @TG4TV @lidl_ireland @SportTG4 pic.twitter.com/R0C6R48BCk — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) September 16, 2018

