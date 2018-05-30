Australia's Reece Hodge believes Ireland are 'the form team in the world'

Reece Hodge gets a pass away during the Wallabies' game against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in November 2016.

Reece Hodge gets a pass away during the Wallabies' game against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in November 2016.

REECE HODGE IS excited by the challenge ahead of Australia as they prepare to host Ireland in a three-Test series next month.

The Wallabies kick-off their 2018 fixtures against the Six Nations champions on 9 June after losing their last two internationals against England and Scotland in November.

Turning that form around is the number one priority for Hodge, but he knows Joe Schmidt’s side will be no pushover, despite having not won in Australia since 1979.

“They’ve had some great success for their backline throughout the Six Nations and there are really young, exciting guys in that backline such as Garry Ringrose,” Hodge told reporters.

“Obviously [Jacob] Stockdale won the Six Nations player of the tournament and then there are guys like [Johnny] Sexton who are all class. They have threats right across the backline and a really strong forward pack.

“It’s going to be a massive test — they’re probably the form team in the world at the moment so I’m looking forward to it.”

Australia’s squad will only have a week to prepare together ahead of the clash in Brisbane due to Super Rugby commitments, but Hodge is not concerned.

“I think it [lack of time] is something that everyone’s used to around the Test set-up previously,” the utility back added.

“You try to have those meetings and little camps and stuff like that to gel the team together before the June series but it’s a matter of us putting our allegiances aside to our provincial teams and then getting into the Test team.

“I think everyone’s pretty experienced at doing that and hopefully the team can gel well before the first Test.”