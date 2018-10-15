This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 15 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘We're sorry, but the GAA team actually don't want you to present the boys with the medals’

Rena Buckley was speaking at the launch of the 20×20 campaign, which aims to increase media coverage and involvement in female sport.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 15 Oct 2018, 7:11 PM
24 minutes ago 1,536 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4287729
Rena Buckley lifts the O'Duffy Cup after Cork's All-Ireland final victory over Kilkenny in 2017.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Rena Buckley lifts the O'Duffy Cup after Cork's All-Ireland final victory over Kilkenny in 2017.
Rena Buckley lifts the O'Duffy Cup after Cork's All-Ireland final victory over Kilkenny in 2017.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

RENA BUCKLEY HAS recalled an incident where the 18-time All-Ireland winner was invited to a Cork underage function last year, but was specifically told that she would not be asked to present an U12 boys side with their medals.

The 31-year-old was speaking at the launch of the 20×20 campaign on Monday, a movement which aims to increase the media coverage, participation and involvement in women’s sport by 20% by 2020. 

The Cork dual star spoke about how she was invited to the event last year, highlighting the discrimination still faced by female athletes today.

“In my mind I thought there was a huge shift after coming in women’s sport, but I remember last year I was asked to present medals to a club team in west Cork,” she began.

“The boys and girls had come together and they had won the U14 championship in ladies football and the U12 in boys. So they asked me to come down and present the medals.

“I went along and when I got down there on the night the lad who invited me took me aside and said ‘look we’re really sorry, but the GAA team actually don’t want you to present the boys with the medals.’

They got some local guy to do it. He was absolutely mortified, he could hardly look at me, he was really embarrassed.”

Buckley is the most decorated player in GAA history and is the only player to have captained her county to All-Ireland titles in both football and camogie. She said that the incident highlighted the ways in which female athletes continue to be mistreated.

“That’s just the mindset of whoever’s organising it. So we’re looking for a shift in that. It’s a rare thing but it does happen. That was in 2017, you know? That wasn’t in in 1986.

“So we are looking for this massive shift, and I suppose this [20x20 campaign] is looking to accelerate that as quickly as we can.”

#20×20 is a national campaign devised to increase the involvement in and national media coverage of women’s sport in Ireland. 

Launch Of The New 20x20 Campaign 15/10/2018 Evanne Ní Chuilinn, Jessica Harrington Sarah Keane, Casey Stoney, Rena Buckley, Graham Shaw and Ger Gilroy pictured at the launch of 20x20. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“20×20 is asking Irish society to show their stripes by doing something that can increase visibility of girls’ and women’s sport,” a statement said.

“For sports clubs, schools, gyms and universities it could be pledging to create greater parity and more opportunities for girls to get involved.

“For the media, it could be pledging to increase visibility of female athletes and their competitions.

“For athletes it could be lending support with coaching or sports fans pledging to attend more women’s games and events. And, crucially, for parents to be aware of how they can encourage their daughters.”

You can find more information about the 20×20 campaign here.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    'It was a great experience and hopefully I can look forward to many more'
    Wales suffer another big setback with Ramsey to miss Ireland clash
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Dutchman Ake responds to Â£40m Man United transfer rumours
    Dutchman Ake responds to £40m Man United transfer rumours
    'Why are you smiling?': Sarri reveals bemusement at fun-loving Klopp after Hazard goal
    Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Denmark
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Wales in the Nations League tomorrow?
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Wales in the Nations League tomorrow?
    Martin O'Neill hits back at claims Ireland play 'primitive' football
    'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    MUNSTER
    Earls 'a worry' for Munster as he heads for scan on hamstring injury
    Earls 'a worry' for Munster as he heads for scan on hamstring injury
    Red letter day for Munster heroes expected and unexpected
    Carbery shows class throughout ferocious battle

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie