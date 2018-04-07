  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'Hopefully it won't be anything too major': Ruddock suffers fresh injury setback

Leinster’s back row options could be stretched further for Scarlets.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 1:01 AM
48 minutes ago 604 Views No Comments
RHYS RUDDOCK’S INJURY frustration has been exasperated with the news the flanker suffered a fresh setback on his return from hamstring surgery against Saracens last weekend.

Rhys Ruddock Ruddock came on for the final 15 minutes against Saracens. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Given the need to build up his match fitness and sharpness after five months on the sideline, Ruddock was a surprise omission from the Leinster team-sheet for Saturday’s Pro14 clash with Zebre, but the 27-year-old is now back in the treatment room.

Ruddock made remarkable progress in his rehabilitation to be available for the Champions Cup quarter-final after sustaining the Grade 3 tear in the pool victory over Exeter Chiefs in December.

But it appears he returned too soon and despite pulling up in training last week, was still named on the bench at the Aviva Stadium before replacing Scott Fardy for the final 15 minutes of the 30-19 victory.

“He’d a bit of a tweak, think he got a dead leg during training, that set him back a little bit,” Leo Cullen explained. “He came in after the game, he wasn’t entirely happy, we’ll see how he is next week.

“I’m not 100% sure what his involvement will be next week [against Treviso]. It’s a little frustrating for Rhys, and for all of us but him in particular. Hopefully it won’t be anything too major.”

If Ruddock fails to recover in time for the semi-final showdown with Scarlets on 21 April, Leinster’s back row resources will be stretched further with Josh van der Flier already ruled out for the season, Jack Conan nursing knee damage and continued uncertainty over the return of Sean O’Brien.

Conan missed the quarter-final win and while Leinster are hopeful of having the number eight back in training pre-Scarlets, Cullen might be forced to reshuffle his back row again with Scott Fardy deputising at six against Sarries and Jordi Murphy shifting to number eight.

Scott Fardy Scott Fardy played at six last week. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The setback is particularly unfortunate for Ruddock after he had enjoyed such a strong start to the season and while the extent of the damage is not yet known, his impact during the closing stages of the campaign would be a major fillip for Leinster as they compete on two fronts in the Pro14 and Champions Cup.

If the Ireland international was, however, to miss next weekend’s game against Treviso and then the European semi-final, the door would open for one of Josh Murphy or Max Deegan, who both start today with the former, in particular, impressing during his breakthrough season at season level.

Cullen striving for selection balance as Leinster hunt down Pro14 top spot

No rest required for Furlong and Healy as they lead Leinster into Zebre clash

