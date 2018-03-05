  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 5 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fit-again Gray returns to bolster Scotland for Aviva Stadium showdown

Gregor Townsend has added 10 new faces to his squad for Saturday.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 5 Mar 2018, 11:21 AM
3 hours ago 3,456 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3885695
Gray had been sidelined with a calf injury but is back to full fitness.
Image: Stu Forster
Gray had been sidelined with a calf injury but is back to full fitness.
Gray had been sidelined with a calf injury but is back to full fitness.
Image: Stu Forster

SCOTLAND HAVE WELCOMEDÂ back Richie Gray to their Six Nations squad as they look to build on victory over England by derailing Irelandâ€™s title bid.

Gray did not feature in Scotlandâ€™s opening three matches of the tournament due to a calf injury, but he successfully came through 80 minutes for Toulouse on Saturday in the Top 14.

That was clearly enough to convince Gregor Townsend he was ready for an international recall, the lock one of 10 new faces for their trip to Dublin on Saturday [KO 2.15pm, TV3].

As well as the returning Gray, Scotland also welcome back Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson and Alex Dunbar, while there is a first senior call-up for George Horne.

Edinburgh back-row John Hardie is part of Townsendâ€™s initial 40-man squad as Scotland look to cause another upset at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.

Scotland squad:

Forwards: John Barclay, Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, Fraser Brown, David Denton, Cornell du Preez, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Richie Gray, Luke Hamilton, John Hardie, Scott Lawson, Darryl Marfo, Stuart McInally, Willem Nel, Gordon Reid, Tim Swinson, Ben Toolis, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson.

Backs: Mark Bennett, Alex Dunbar, Nick Grigg, Chris Harris, Stuart Hogg, George Horne, Pete Horne, Ruaridh Jackson, Huw Jones, Lee Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Greig Laidlaw, Sean Maitland, Byron McGuigan, Ali Price, Henry Pyrgos, Finn Russell, Tommy Seymour.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Jono Gibbes to take up new head coach role with New Zealand club at the end of the season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
FA chief apologises for Star of David and swastika comparison
FA chief apologises for Star of David and swastika comparison
Hazard: I wouldn't have got a touch against Man City if we played for three hours
Henry ready to step in at Arsenal but wants former boss Wenger to have 'last word'
ARSENAL
'Your goalkeeper canâ€™t concede two goals like I did today': Cech acknowledges role in Brighton defeat
'Your goalkeeper canâ€™t concede two goals like I did today': Cech acknowledges role in Brighton defeat
Arsenal's problems deepen as Brighton hand Gunners third consecutive league defeat
Wenger: Arsenal worse than last season but I can live with it
FOOTBALL
Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation
Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation
Simeone: 'If we take Messi and put him in an Atletico shirt, we win'
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
BOXING
Deontay Wilder comes back from brink to prove credentials in Brooklyn thriller with Ortiz
Deontay Wilder comes back from brink to prove credentials in Brooklyn thriller with Ortiz
Brook makes emphatic return with Rabchenko knockout
Fresh off a building site, stunning Roy Sheahan completes fairytale win at Last Man Standing
RIP
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astoriâ€™s death
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astoriâ€™s death
MASH actor David Ogden Stiers dies aged 75
'Ciao capitano': Buffon pays emotional tribute to team-mate Astori

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie