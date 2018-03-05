Jono Gibbes to take up new head coach role with New Zealand club at the end of the season

ULSTER HEAD COACH Jono Gibbes has been named as the new head coach of New Zealand side Waikato, and will take up the new position at the end of the season.

Gibbes confirmed last week that he will be leaving Ulster at the end of this campaign and intends to return to his home country, after coming to Belfast last year from Clermont.

In a statement published on the Waikato website, Gibbes said of his upcoming appointment:

“For me, it is an honour to have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of previous Waikato coaches, who all contributed to the proud history of the province. With the opportunity comes the responsibility to do the colours justice. That has to be the first objective for myself and for the 2018 team.”

.@WaikatoRugby have appointed Jono Gibbes as head coach for the 2018 @Mitre10Cup season. — Radio Sport (@radiosportnz) March 5, 2018

Gibbes will take charge of the team for the 2018 Mitre 10 Cup.

The 41-year-old left New Zealand in 2008 and came to Europe where he took up the position of forwards coach with Leinster, winning three Heineken Cup titles during his stint.

He then joined Clermont Auvergne in 2014, where he helped guide them to a Top 14 title in 2017, before linking up with Ulster.

