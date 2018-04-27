  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 27 April, 2018
This stunning scorpion kick goal will take some beating for the Puskas Award

Riley McGree of the Newcastle Jets. Take a bow, son.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Apr 2018, 1:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,965 Views 7 Comments
NOT ONLY IS this stunning scorpion kick being hailed as the greatest-ever goal scored in the Australian A-League, but Riley McGree’s superlative, and extraordinary, effort will surely be in the running to win this year’s Puskas Award.

ALEAGUE JETS CITY McGree celebrates with his team-mates. Source: AAP/PA Images

With his Newcastle Jets side trailing to Melbourne City in this morning’s A-League semi-final, the 19-year-old popped up and conjured a remarkable piece of individual brilliance to stun the crowd and his team-mates.

On loan from Belgian outfit Club Brugge, McGree flicked a chipped pass in behind from Ronnie Vargas up and over the ‘keeper from the edge of the area, without breaking stride, to draw his side level.

Incredible.

McGree’s audacious flick from behind his body inspire the Jets to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Melbourne in a gripping semi-final.

Newcastle, wooden spooners last season, got the winner through Jay Hoffman in the 75th minute and will face either defending champions Sydney FC or Melbourne Victory in next week’s season decider.

Tuchel? Wenger? Emery to stand down as PSG coach at the end of the season

‘I cannot describe my emotions’: Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox

