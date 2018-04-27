This stunning scorpion kick goal will take some beating for the Puskas Award

NOT ONLY IS this stunning scorpion kick being hailed as the greatest-ever goal scored in the Australian A-League, but Riley McGree’s superlative, and extraordinary, effort will surely be in the running to win this year’s Puskas Award.

McGree celebrates with his team-mates. Source: AAP/PA Images

With his Newcastle Jets side trailing to Melbourne City in this morning’s A-League semi-final, the 19-year-old popped up and conjured a remarkable piece of individual brilliance to stun the crowd and his team-mates.

On loan from Belgian outfit Club Brugge, McGree flicked a chipped pass in behind from Ronnie Vargas up and over the ‘keeper from the edge of the area, without breaking stride, to draw his side level.

Incredible.

McGree’s audacious flick from behind his body inspire the Jets to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Melbourne in a gripping semi-final.

Newcastle, wooden spooners last season, got the winner through Jay Hoffman in the 75th minute and will face either defending champions Sydney FC or Melbourne Victory in next week’s season decider.

