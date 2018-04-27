'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp this morning sent an emotional message of support to Sean Cox and his family as the Meath man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Cox, a 53-year-old Liverpool supporter who had travelled over to England for Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma, was attacked prior to the match.

His alleged attackers, Filippo Lombardi and Daniele Sciusco, 20 and 29 respectively, were charged following the incident, which happened outside The Albert pub near Anfield.

Family members of the father-of-three, who have flown over from Ireland to maintain a bedside vigil at the hospital, released a statement through police, and Klopp — wearing an Irish tricolour Liver Bird badge at this morning’s press conference – sent his thoughts to the Cox family.

“I think the game on Tuesday night showed the beauty of the game during the game — and showed the most ugly parts of the game before the game,” the German said.

“When I heard [for the] first time about it I cannot describe my emotions in English, to be honest. It was how it feels still, that it should never have happened. It should never have happened before and it should never happen in the future, and we all have to do everything to make sure that things like that will not happen anymore.

“It’s just unbelievable that something like that can happen. How you can imagine, all our thoughts and prayers with Sean and his family at the moment.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!