Cork forward Robbie O'Flynn to make full recovery following suspected concussion

ROBBIE O’FLYNN IS expected to make a full recovery after sustaining a heavy blow to the head in Cork’s Munster SHC win over Clare yesterday.
After a lengthy delay during the second-half at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Flynn was stretchered off the field in a neck brace following a collision with team-mate Conor Lehane.
Cork boss John Meyler said afterwards that O’Flynn was brought to hospital with a suspected concussion.
Injured Robbie O’Flynn gets an applause as he leaves the field #bigredbench #hurlingtothecore pic.twitter.com/cZ5Mrrc7Zo— Cork's RedFM Sport (@BigRedBench) May 20, 2018
“It’s a bang to the head,” Meyler told RTÉ yesterday. “He’s probably concussed, but the medical staff are very good and he’s gone to the Regional for a CAT scan or whatever. We send him best wishes.”
Cork GAA and his club Erins Own both tweeted the news last night that the forward is expected to make a full recovery.
