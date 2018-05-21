Cork forward Robbie O'Flynn to make full recovery following suspected concussion

ROBBIE O’FLYNN IS expected to make a full recovery after sustaining a heavy blow to the head in Cork’s Munster SHC win over Clare yesterday.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

After a lengthy delay during the second-half at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Flynn was stretchered off the field in a neck brace following a collision with team-mate Conor Lehane.

Cork boss John Meyler said afterwards that O’Flynn was brought to hospital with a suspected concussion.

Injured Robbie O’Flynn gets an applause as he leaves the field #bigredbench #hurlingtothecore pic.twitter.com/cZ5Mrrc7Zo — Cork's RedFM Sport (@BigRedBench) May 20, 2018

“It’s a bang to the head,” Meyler told RTÉ yesterday. “He’s probably concussed, but the medical staff are very good and he’s gone to the Regional for a CAT scan or whatever. We send him best wishes.”

Cork GAA and his club Erins Own both tweeted the news last night that the forward is expected to make a full recovery.

We are relieved to report that Robbie O'Flynn is expected to make a full and speedy recovery following the incident during today's game — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) May 20, 2018 Source: Cork GAA /Twitter

Reports are good on Robbie’s recovery! He has no serious/ long term injury. — Erins Own GAA (@ErinsOwn_GAA) May 20, 2018 Source: Erins Own GAA /Twitter

