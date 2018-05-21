  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 21 May, 2018
Cork forward Robbie O'Flynn to make full recovery following suspected concussion

O’Flynn was stretchered off in a neck brace during yesterday’s win over Clare.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 21 May 2018, 12:04 PM
ROBBIE O’FLYNN IS expected to make a full recovery after sustaining a heavy blow to the head in Cork’s Munster SHC win over Clare yesterday.

Robbie O’Flynn receives medical attention Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

After a lengthy delay during the second-half at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Flynn was stretchered off the field in a neck brace following a collision with team-mate Conor Lehane.

Cork boss John Meyler said afterwards that O’Flynn was brought to hospital with a suspected concussion.

“It’s a bang to the head,” Meyler told RTÉ yesterday. “He’s probably concussed, but the medical staff are very good and he’s gone to the Regional for a CAT scan or whatever. We send him best wishes.”

Cork GAA and his club Erins Own both tweeted the news last night that the forward is expected to make a full recovery.

