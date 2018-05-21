Mayo's Parsons undergoes first surgery on 'one of the rarest injuries in sport'

Tom Parsons: 'My comeback will be stronger than my setback.'

MAYO MIDFIELDER TOM Parsons has undergone the first of several surgeries on what’s been described as ‘one of the rarest injuries in sport’.

The 30-year-old sustained a horror knee injury in his side’s Connacht SFC quarter-final defeat to Galway at MacHale Park last weekend.

The unfortunate incident occurred for the Charlestown star in the second half of last Sunday’s clash as he challenged for possession with Eoghan Kerin.

During the week it was revealed that Parsons suffered a dislocated knee joint and has done significant knee damage, and he’s since been told that it’s one of the most injuries in sport.

RTÉ Sport this morning reported that he underwent his first operation on his ligaments on Saturday and that he’ll be facing into more down the line.

“He just wanted to thank all his management and his teammates in Mayo for their support, they visit him regularly and all the best wishes he’s got from the wider GAA community,” RTÉ Sport’s Darren Frehill said on Morning Ireland.

Parsons receiving treatment on the field. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

“He’s been inundated with messages of support, he knows he has a long road ahead but he has reiterated his desire to get back in the green and red of Mayo.”

The full prognosis and length of absence is not yet common knowledge but it comes as a tough blow to both Parsons and Mayo.

“Teammates, opponents, supporters, and all you GAA people,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

“THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for all the messages of support and best wishes at a rough time.

“‘My comeback will be stronger than my setback.’”

Tom Parsons had a first operation on his knee ligaments over the weekend. Complexity of injury means will require additional surgery. https://t.co/22Drnd1s8L — Darren Frehill (@Darrenfrehill) May 21, 2018

