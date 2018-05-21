  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 21 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayo's Parsons undergoes first surgery on 'one of the rarest injuries in sport'

‘He has a long road ahead but he has reiterated his desire to get back in the green and red of Mayo.’

By Emma Duffy Monday 21 May 2018, 10:18 AM
18 minutes ago 820 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4025068
Tom Parsons: 'My comeback will be stronger than my setback.'
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Tom Parsons: 'My comeback will be stronger than my setback.'
Tom Parsons: 'My comeback will be stronger than my setback.'
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MAYO MIDFIELDER TOM Parsons has undergone the first of several surgeries on what’s been described as ‘one of the rarest injuries in sport’.

The 30-year-old sustained a horror knee injury in his side’s Connacht SFC quarter-final defeat to Galway at MacHale Park last weekend.

The unfortunate incident occurred for the Charlestown star in the second half of last Sunday’s clash as he challenged for possession with Eoghan Kerin.

During the week it was revealed that Parsons suffered a dislocated knee joint and has done significant knee damage, and he’s since been told that it’s one of the most injuries in sport.

RTÉ Sport this morning reported that he underwent his first operation on his ligaments on Saturday and that he’ll be facing into more down the line.

“He just wanted to thank all his management and his teammates in Mayo for their support, they visit him regularly and all the best wishes he’s got from the wider GAA community,” RTÉ Sport’s Darren Frehill said on Morning Ireland.

Tom Parsons receives medical treatment Parsons receiving treatment on the field. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

“He’s been inundated with messages of support, he knows he has a long road ahead but he has reiterated his desire to get back in the green and red of Mayo.”

The full prognosis and length of absence is not yet common knowledge but it comes as a tough blow to both Parsons and Mayo.

“Teammates, opponents, supporters, and all you GAA people,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

“THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for all the messages of support and best wishes at a rough time.

“‘My comeback will be stronger than my setback.’”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

It’s Sunday so here are 10 our favourite images from the sporting week

Westmeath remain on course for McDonagh Cup final after third straight win

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
FOOTBALL
'Fellaini won't renew at Man Utd' - AC Milan director points towards transfer
'Fellaini won't renew at Man Utd' - AC Milan director points towards transfer
Stunner from Coutinho lights up Iniesta's Barca farewell match
A bonkers end sees Inter stage dramatic comeback and pip Lazio to Champions League spot
HURLING
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Horgan, Lehane and Harnedy lead Cork past Clare in thrilling encounter
Blanchfield nets another crucial goal as Kilkenny pick up second win in Leinster
LEINSTER
'Week in, week out, finals footy': Lowe relishes the big stage as he leads the way for Leinster
'Week in, week out, finals footy': Lowe relishes the big stage as he leads the way for Leinster
'That's my call': O'Mahony felt Munster had enough momentum to turn down shot at posts
'I hope so': Cullen upbeat about Nacewa's chances of playing in Pro14 final
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea owner Abramovich is without a UK visa - reports
Chelsea owner Abramovich is without a UK visa - reports
Southgate looking to feed off 'English core' at Man City, United, Liverpool & Spurs
Juventus hope to announce signing of Emre Can after Champions League final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie