More tests for Mayo's Parsons to discover extent of injury after dislocating knee joint

TOM PARSONS WILL learn over the next couple of days the full extent of the severe knee injury he suffered in Castlebar yesterday and the prognosis for the rest of the season for the Mayo midfielder.

Mayo medics treat midfielder Tom Parsons. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

The unfortunate incident occurred for the Charlestown player in the second half of their clash with Galway as he challenged for possession with Tribesmen defender Eoghan Kerin.

Parsons has suffered a dislocated knee joint but further assessment is needed on the injury. He is undergo additional specialist opinion and imaging over the next 24 hours to determine the full nature of the problem.

The 30-year-old was one of Mayoâ€™s best performers until his departure and had weighed in with a fine point early in the second half.

With an extended period on the sidelines likely, itâ€™s a tough blow for the player after he has established himself on the inter-county stage in recent seasons and for Mayo as they head towards the qualifiers deprived of the services of a key figure.

Thereâ€™s been plenty good wishes for Parsons as he faces into a period of recovery.

Obviously delighted to get the win today up in McHale Park. But rivalries aside, the very best wishes to @TomParsons_8 A horrific injury, Never nice to see that happen! Speedy recovery Tom. — Damien Comer (@DamoComer) May 13, 2018 Source: Damien Comer /Twitter

Not to be today as we head to the qualifiers on June 9th. As always the Mayo support wasn't found wanting for this team. Also best wishes to Tom Parsons hopefully he makes a speedy recovery. #mayogaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/nj6rwVEzy6 — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) May 13, 2018 Source: Mayo GAA /Twitter

I wish you a full recovery @TomParsons_8 and hope to see you back soon enough with @MayoGAA — Padraic Joyce (@Padraic14) May 13, 2018 Source: Padraic Joyce /Twitter

Takes the good out of any game seeing an injury like what happened today! Wishing @TomParsons_8 all the best on the road to recovery. Thankfully heâ€™d got down on 1 knee already so heâ€™ll be in good hands Iâ€™m sure #BestWishes — Shane Walsh (@shane147walsh) May 14, 2018 Source: Shane Walsh /Twitter

