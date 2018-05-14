More tests for Mayo's Parsons to discover extent of injury after dislocating knee joint

TOM PARSONS WILL learn over the next couple of days the full extent of the severe knee injury he suffered in Castlebar yesterday and the prognosis for the rest of the season for the Mayo midfielder.
The unfortunate incident occurred for the Charlestown player in the second half of their clash with Galway as he challenged for possession with Tribesmen defender Eoghan Kerin.
Parsons has suffered a dislocated knee joint but further assessment is needed on the injury. He is undergo additional specialist opinion and imaging over the next 24 hours to determine the full nature of the problem.
The 30-year-old was one of Mayoâ€™s best performers until his departure and had weighed in with a fine point early in the second half.
With an extended period on the sidelines likely, itâ€™s a tough blow for the player after he has established himself on the inter-county stage in recent seasons and for Mayo as they head towards the qualifiers deprived of the services of a key figure.
Thereâ€™s been plenty good wishes for Parsons as he faces into a period of recovery.
