Dublin: 10 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?

Players from Dublin and Galway received the first awards of the new championship season.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 14 May 2018, 8:30 AM
23 minutes ago 872 Views No Comments
GALWAY FOOTBALLER CIARÁN Duggan and Dublin hurler Chris Crummey picked up the first Sunday Game man-of-the match awards of the 2018 GAA championships.

Sunday Game Source: RTÉ Player

Duggan played an instrumental role from midfield on his championship debut as his side edged out Mayo for the third consecutive time in the Connacht SFC. He capped off a fine performance by hitting two points from play to help his side to a three-point win.

The Annaghdown clubman held off competition from Galway teammate Shane Walsh and Mayo’s Kevin McLoughlin to collect the Sunday Game award as Galway look forward to a Connacht SFC semi-final against Sligo in June.

Meanwhile, Dublin half-back Chris Crummey also got the nod for a man-of-the-match award after they lost out to Kilkenny in their Leinster SHC Round 1 clash.

Dublin produced an encouraging display and led by five points with five minutes to go, but a Liam Blanchfield goal in injury-time helped Brian Cody’s side snatch a victory before the final whistle.

Crummey scored one point during the tie, and was joined alongside Kilkenny midfielder James Maher and Dublin forward Conal Keaney in the shortlist for the man-of-the-match award.

The Sunday Game panelists Michael Duignan and Brendan Cummins decided to go with the Lucan Sarsfields man in the end.

You can watch the full episode of the Sunday Game on the RTÉ Player here.

Do you agree with the choices? Let us know in the comment section below

‘He has a knee dislocation’ – major injury setback for Mayo midfielder Parsons

Watch: The crucial Johnny Heaney goal that secured victory for Galway over Mayo

