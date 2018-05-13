  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch: The crucial Johnny Heaney goal that secured victory for Galway over Mayo

Kevin Walsh’s side scored a third consecutive championship win over their old rivals to book a spot in the Connacht SFC semi-finals.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 13 May 2018, 8:56 PM
14 minutes ago 378 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4010630
Image: The Sunday Game Twitter page.
Image: The Sunday Game Twitter page.

GALWAY ARE THROUGH to the semi-finals of the Connacht SFC thanks to a well taken goal by Johnny Heaney.

This was Galway’s third consecutive win over Mayo in the provincial championship as they go onto prepare for a clash against Sligo next month.

Mayo lost Diarmuid O’Connor to a red card in the first half, but despite Galway’s numerical advantage, it looked as though both sides could not be separated heading into the final stages.

With the teams locked at 0-11 each, Kevin Walsh’s side managed to find the decisive score with the only goal of the game on the back of some good attacking play.

The move began with Adrian Varley carrying possession up the field before delivering the ball into the forward line where a pass was slipped into the hands of substitute Seán Kelly.

Kelly then weaved his way through the Mayo cover and popped the ball off to Heaney, who gathered it at pace before crashing his shot into the roof of David Clarke’s net.

It was arguably the best move of the game which was quite defensive and static throughout.

Cillian O’Connor quickly responded with a point to set-up an intriguing conclusion to the tie but Galway midfielder Tom Flynn secured the win for Galway by punching the ball over the bar before the full-time whistle.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Carlow shake off Murphy absence with thrilling 11-point win over 14-man Louth

As it happened: Mayo v Galway, Connacht SFC

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
FOOTBALL
'You need to be brave and take risks': Pochettino urges Spurs board to match his ambition
'You need to be brave and take risks': Pochettino urges Spurs board to match his ambition
'I'm sad, at some stage it has to end' - Wenger emotional at Arsenal departure after 22 years
Lanzini double gives Moyes hope as abject Blues take thumping at Newcastle
LEINSTER
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
HURLING
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
As it happened: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
PREMIER LEAGUE
Conte: 'If we play like this in the FA Cup final we don't have a chance'
Conte: 'If we play like this in the FA Cup final we don't have a chance'
Mourinho waiting for Carrick to step into assistant role as Faria successor
Arsene Wenger bows out with first away win of 2018

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie