Watch: The crucial Johnny Heaney goal that secured victory for Galway over Mayo

GALWAY ARE THROUGH to the semi-finals of the Connacht SFC thanks to a well taken goal by Johnny Heaney.

This was Galway’s third consecutive win over Mayo in the provincial championship as they go onto prepare for a clash against Sligo next month.

Mayo lost Diarmuid O’Connor to a red card in the first half, but despite Galway’s numerical advantage, it looked as though both sides could not be separated heading into the final stages.

With the teams locked at 0-11 each, Kevin Walsh’s side managed to find the decisive score with the only goal of the game on the back of some good attacking play.

The move began with Adrian Varley carrying possession up the field before delivering the ball into the forward line where a pass was slipped into the hands of substitute Seán Kelly.

Kelly then weaved his way through the Mayo cover and popped the ball off to Heaney, who gathered it at pace before crashing his shot into the roof of David Clarke’s net.

It was arguably the best move of the game which was quite defensive and static throughout.

GOAL! Galway look like they've snatched it deep into injury time with a terrific goal. Watch the full highlights tonight on The Sunday Game, @RTE2 9.30pm #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/AEJCkuKG0W — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 13, 2018

Cillian O’Connor quickly responded with a point to set-up an intriguing conclusion to the tie but Galway midfielder Tom Flynn secured the win for Galway by punching the ball over the bar before the full-time whistle.

