  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

1,165 Views 1 Comment
Share

Galway

1. Ruairí Lavelle (Renvyle)

2. Declan Kyne (Clonbur)
3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna, Leitir Mór)
4. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)
6. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)
7. Cathal Sweeney (Killanin)

8. Tom Flynn (Athenry)
9. Ciaran Duggan (Annaghdown)

10. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
11. Paul Conroy (St James)
12. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)

13. Seán Armstrong (Salthill/Knocknacarra)
14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)
15. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)

Subs: 

16. Bernard Power (Corofin)
17. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)
18. Frankie Burke (Annaghdown)
19. Ian Burke (Corofin)
20. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)
21. Johnny Duane (St James)
22. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)
23. Patrick Sweeney (Killanin)
24. Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)
25. David Wynne (Moycullen)
26. Evan Wynne (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

Here’s how the teams are lining up at this point, but we will bring you news of any changes as they come in.

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet)
3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
7. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

8. Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy)
9. Tom Parsons (Charlestown)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)
14. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)
15 Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

Subs: 

16. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)
17. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
18. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
19. David Drake (Ballaghaderreen)
20. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)
21. Barry Moran (Castlebar Mitchels)
22. Cian Hanley (Ballaghaderreen)
23. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
24. Neil Douglas (Castlebar Mitchels)
25. Evan Regan (Ballina Stephenites)
26. James Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

We’ll have the team line-ups for you in the next few minutes and we’ll bring you any news of late changes on either side before throw-in, so do stay with us and enjoy the game!

Hello and welcome along to The42′s coverage of the Connacht SFC clash between Mayo and Galway in MacHale Park, Castlebar.

Kevin Walsh’s side are aiming for a third consecutive win over Mayo in the provincial championship, a record that Stephen Rochford’s charges will not want to facilitate on their home soil.

The previous meeting between these sides was back in February, when Galway came through with a victory over their rivals, who finished a heated encounter with 13 players.

But who will win today? As always, we want you to get involved in the build-up to the 4pm throw-in with your predictions and comments.

You can get in touch with us by posting in comment section below or send a tweet to @Shin_Farrell, who will taking you through the action.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
LEINSTER
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
HURLING
LIVE: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
LIVE: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
'You have to play it as you see it': What NFL quarterbacks and hurling keepers have in common
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mo Salah named Premier League player of the season
Mo Salah named Premier League player of the season
Guardiola anticipates Liverpool Premier League title challenge
I'm not alone – Klopp plays down Buvac absence
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'It feels a bit surreal to think of everything that has happened for me in the last 18 months'
'It feels a bit surreal to think of everything that has happened for me in the last 18 months'
'Even people over here wonder how a team like Dundalk managed to achieve that'
Our back four are pretty much all wingers so it's a makeshift defence but they were outstanding'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie