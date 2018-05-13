All eyes are on MacHale Park as two rivals from the west do battle once again.
When you have Mohammed, Dublin and King Garth’s backing then what could go wrong. Good luck to @MayoGAA today for the big one in Castlebar. Gutted I can’t be there. #mayogaa 💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/3R9xYGsX2m— Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) May 13, 2018
Galway
1. Ruairí Lavelle (Renvyle)
2. Declan Kyne (Clonbur)
3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna, Leitir Mór)
4. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)
5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)
6. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)
7. Cathal Sweeney (Killanin)
8. Tom Flynn (Athenry)
9. Ciaran Duggan (Annaghdown)
10. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
11. Paul Conroy (St James)
12. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)
13. Seán Armstrong (Salthill/Knocknacarra)
14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)
15. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)
Subs:
16. Bernard Power (Corofin)
17. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)
18. Frankie Burke (Annaghdown)
19. Ian Burke (Corofin)
20. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)
21. Johnny Duane (St James)
22. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)
23. Patrick Sweeney (Killanin)
24. Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)
25. David Wynne (Moycullen)
26. Evan Wynne (Salthill-Knocknacarra)
Here’s how the teams are lining up at this point, but we will bring you news of any changes as they come in.
Mayo
1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)
2. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet)
3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)
5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
7. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
8. Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy)
9. Tom Parsons (Charlestown)
10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)
13. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)
14. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)
15 Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)
Subs:
16. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)
17. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
18. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
19. David Drake (Ballaghaderreen)
20. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)
21. Barry Moran (Castlebar Mitchels)
22. Cian Hanley (Ballaghaderreen)
23. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
24. Neil Douglas (Castlebar Mitchels)
25. Evan Regan (Ballina Stephenites)
26. James Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
Hello and welcome along to The42′s coverage of the Connacht SFC clash between Mayo and Galway in MacHale Park, Castlebar.
Kevin Walsh’s side are aiming for a third consecutive win over Mayo in the provincial championship, a record that Stephen Rochford’s charges will not want to facilitate on their home soil.
The previous meeting between these sides was back in February, when Galway came through with a victory over their rivals, who finished a heated encounter with 13 players.
