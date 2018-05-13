9 mins ago

Hello and welcome along to The42′s coverage of the Connacht SFC clash between Mayo and Galway in MacHale Park, Castlebar.

Kevin Walsh’s side are aiming for a third consecutive win over Mayo in the provincial championship, a record that Stephen Rochford’s charges will not want to facilitate on their home soil.

The previous meeting between these sides was back in February, when Galway came through with a victory over their rivals, who finished a heated encounter with 13 players.

But who will win today? As always, we want you to get involved in the build-up to the 4pm throw-in with your predictions and comments.

You can get in touch with us by posting in comment section below or send a tweet to @Shin_Farrell, who will taking you through the action.