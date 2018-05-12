  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Watch out for that' - Gooch feels O'Shea could be the one to man-mark Comer

‘If Mayo want to throw something different in, this could be it.’

By Emma Duffy Saturday 12 May 2018, 5:29 PM
52 minutes ago 1,810 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4009155
Damien Comer and Aidan O'Shea (file pic).
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Damien Comer and Aidan O'Shea (file pic).
Damien Comer and Aidan O'Shea (file pic).
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

WITH ALL EYES on Castlebar tomorrow, one of the big questions in the build-up is who’ll be dealt the task of picking up Galway’s threatening full-forward Damien Comer.

The Annaghdown man is in fine form at the moment and starred throughout the Tribesmen’s Allianz Football League Division 1 campaign.

After their 0-18 to 0-14 decider loss to Dublin in Croke Park last month, Galway will be keen to make amends and get their summer started on the right note in the eagerly-awaited Connacht quarter-final against Mayo at Elverys MacHale Park.

Comer starts, as expected, at full-forward while according to Stephen Rochford’s team-sheet, Ballina Stephenites’ Ger Cafferkey slots into full-back for Mayo.

That said, it’s expected there may be a switch and Kerry great Colm Cooper feels that Aidan O’Shea could be the man for the job of man-marking Galway’s main threat.

O’Shea has been given the number 11 jersey but Gooch wouldn’t be surprised if he drops back to play a similar role to that of he did against the Kingdom — man-marking Kieran Donaghy — in their 2017 All-Ireland semi-final and replay.

“Comer’s been excellent for Galway, he was very good last year but he has stepped it up a notch or two this year,” Cooper told RTÉ’s Saturday Sport.

“Given his size, Ger Cafferkey looks the most equipped to deal with him. When I look at the Mayo defence they probably don’t match up size-wise.

“But we have seen Kieran Donaghy with Aidan O’Shea beside him last year so if Mayo want to throw something different in and that is something they have done in the past, this could be it. Watch out for that.

“It will be interesting. I don’t think the teams will set up as selected so we will have to watch early on and see how that manifests itself.”

Kieran Donaghy and Aidan O’Shea Donaghy and O'Shea last summer. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Interestingly, after the first meeting of Mayo and Kerry last summer, Cooper told The Sunday Game: ”It was a bizarre decision, we felt anyway, playing Aidan O’Shea back there. I’d be very surprised if he was still back there next weekend.”

On tomorrow’s showdown in general, Cooper added earlier:

“It’s going to be interesting to see how Galway come into this match and the season in general. In seasons gone by there hasn’t been huge expectation on them but that expectation has certainly built over the last few weeks.

“They are probably going into the Mayo match as slight favourites which is a difficult place to be but I haven’t seen anything from Galway that would suggest they can’t handle that sort of pressure.

“There is enough experienced players there to be ready and I don’t think they will be fazed. I’m marginally going for Galway because I think they are further down the road.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
LIVE: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final
LIVE: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final
Massive setback for Racing as Dan Carter ruled out of Champions Cup final in Bilbao
'It was so smart of Leo, so strategic, to bring someone like Stuart in'
FOOTBALL
'I go this time with the supporters' blessing' - Rangers job too big to turn down, says Gerrard
'I go this time with the supporters' blessing' - Rangers job too big to turn down, says Gerrard
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Salah: I always wanted to prove Chelsea wrong
LEINSTER
Kilkenny man Lydon and Ealing bid to deny Leinster's first trophy chance today
Kilkenny man Lydon and Ealing bid to deny Leinster's first trophy chance today
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
Letter from Bilbao: Leinster feel a bond in the Basque Country
HURLING
Three sent-off as Antrim make it two wins from two in Joe McDonagh Cup
Three sent-off as Antrim make it two wins from two in Joe McDonagh Cup
RTÉ's brilliant promo will whet your appetite for the championship summer
10 young hurlers to watch out for in this summer's senior championship
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rio reckons club rivalries 'killed' England's golden generation at World Cups
Rio reckons club rivalries 'killed' England's golden generation at World Cups
Neville: 'I'm not sure he's actually good enough on the ball to be a Man Utd midfield player'
Derby County a step closer to Premier League football with semi-final first-leg win

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie