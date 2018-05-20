It's Sunday so here are 10 our favourite images from the sporting week

Bombs away!

An action shot from the Red Bull Flugtag at Dún Laoghaire Harbour.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Time to say goodbye…

Simon Zebo has a moment to himself after playing his last game for Munster.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Smile for the camera!

Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta takes a selfie with Cesar Azpilicueta after winning the FA Cup.

Source: Nick Potts

Heartbreak!

The Republic of Ireland U17 team dejected after losing their 2018 UEFA European quarter-final to the Netherlands in a controversial penalty shoot-out.

Source: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO

Singing in the rain!

Ireland’s Sam Bennett races to his second stage victory at the Giro d’Italia.

Source: Imago/PA Images

Head-to-head!

Lee Selby against Josh Warrington during their IBF World Featherweight bout.

Source: Dave Thompson

Yup out of that!

Cork’s Séamus Harnedy during the pre match parade of their Munster SHC clash against Clare.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Walkies!

Some happy faces enjoying the VHI Inch Beach parkrun in Kerry.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Tangled up!

St. Pat’s Thomas Byrne battling for possession with Kyle Callan-McFadden of Sligo Rovers.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Man in demand!

Wexford keeper Mark Fanning signing autographs for young fans following their Leinster SHC victory over Dublin.

Source: Tommy Greally/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!