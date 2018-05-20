It's Sunday so here are 10 our favourite images from the sporting week

Bombs away!
An action shot from the Red Bull Flugtag at Dún Laoghaire Harbour.
Time to say goodbye…
Simon Zebo has a moment to himself after playing his last game for Munster.
Smile for the camera!
Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta takes a selfie with Cesar Azpilicueta after winning the FA Cup.
Heartbreak!
The Republic of Ireland U17 team dejected after losing their 2018 UEFA European quarter-final to the Netherlands in a controversial penalty shoot-out.
Singing in the rain!
Ireland’s Sam Bennett races to his second stage victory at the Giro d’Italia.
Head-to-head!
Lee Selby against Josh Warrington during their IBF World Featherweight bout.
Yup out of that!
Cork’s Séamus Harnedy during the pre match parade of their Munster SHC clash against Clare.
Walkies!
Some happy faces enjoying the VHI Inch Beach parkrun in Kerry.
Tangled up!
St. Pat’s Thomas Byrne battling for possession with Kyle Callan-McFadden of Sligo Rovers.
Man in demand!
Wexford keeper Mark Fanning signing autographs for young fans following their Leinster SHC victory over Dublin.
