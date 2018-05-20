  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 20 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Westmeath remain on course for McDonagh Cup final after third straight win

Michael Ryan’s charges had three points to spare against the Kerry in Tralee.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 20 May 2018, 7:38 PM
18 minutes ago 603 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4024648
Westmeath boss Michael Ryan
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Westmeath boss Michael Ryan
Westmeath boss Michael Ryan
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

WESTMEATH PICKED UP a three-point win over Kerry in the third round of the Joe McDonagh Cup, a result which leaves them top of the table.

The sides were locked on level terms until late points from Allan Devine (two) and Cormac Boyle secured the 2-12 to 0-15 win for the Lake County in Tralee.

Niall O’Brien and Darragh Clinton hit the net in either half, but Padraig Boyle and Shane Conway kept the scoreboard ticking over for Kerry.

The Kingdom lost Bryan Murphy to a red card in the closing stages and Michael Ryan’s men had enough in the tank to seal the win.

Westmeath leapfrogged ahead of Antrim to the top of the table after the Saffrons fell to Laois yesterday. Here’s how the McDonagh Cup looks after the opening three rounds:

dsds

The top two teams will contest the decider and also advance into the preliminary quarter-finals of the Liam MacCarthy Cup, where they’ll meet the third-placed teams from Munster and Leinster.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign

Harte sent-off as Monaghan end Tyrone’s three-in-a-row dreams in Ulster

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
FOOTBALL
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
Southgate looking to feed off 'English core' at Man City, United, Liverpool & Spurs
Red Star's open-top bus goes up in flames during league title celebrations
LEINSTER
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
'We're always looking' - Leinster considering move for foreign signing
HURLING
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Horgan, Lehane and Harnedy lead Cork past Clare in thrilling encounter
Blanchfield nets another crucial goal as Kilkenny pick up second win in Leinster
PREMIER LEAGUE
Juventus hope to announce signing of Emre Can after Champions League final
Juventus hope to announce signing of Emre Can after Champions League final
'I want to be here next season and unless the club sack me, I will be here'
Lampard: 'I don't know what Pogba is... He must wreck Jose's head'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie