Westmeath remain on course for McDonagh Cup final after third straight win

WESTMEATH PICKED UP a three-point win over Kerry in the third round of the Joe McDonagh Cup, a result which leaves them top of the table.

The sides were locked on level terms until late points from Allan Devine (two) and Cormac Boyle secured the 2-12 to 0-15 win for the Lake County in Tralee.

Niall O’Brien and Darragh Clinton hit the net in either half, but Padraig Boyle and Shane Conway kept the scoreboard ticking over for Kerry.

The Kingdom lost Bryan Murphy to a red card in the closing stages and Michael Ryan’s men had enough in the tank to seal the win.

This mans cracking first half goal helped Westmeath win not a classic but another 2pts to top table on 6pts - Well done Niall O’Brien and Westmeath #iarmhiabu pic.twitter.com/3cH5Db2Qe0 — westmeathgaaofficial (@westmeath_gaa) May 20, 2018

Westmeath leapfrogged ahead of Antrim to the top of the table after the Saffrons fell to Laois yesterday. Here’s how the McDonagh Cup looks after the opening three rounds:

The top two teams will contest the decider and also advance into the preliminary quarter-finals of the Liam MacCarthy Cup, where they’ll meet the third-placed teams from Munster and Leinster.

