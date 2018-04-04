  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ravens sign QB Robert Griffin III to one-year deal

He was released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2017, but Robert Griffin III is back in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 7:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,368 Views No Comments
ROBERT GRIFFIN III is back in the NFL having agreed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens

Griffin, 28, was selected by the Washington Redskins with the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, and starred in the league during his prodigious rookie season before injury setbacks hampered his development. He joined the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

The Heisman Trophy winner remained a free agent after the Browns released him in March 2017, but his return to the league was announced by the Ravens on Wednesday.

“He came in last week, worked out. Had a real good workout and we were able to come to an agreement late [on Tuesday],” Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said.

“He will probably be here early next week to sign the deal.”

Griffin rejected offers from the Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals in the previous offseason because he did not feel the they were good fits, though he appears to have changed his mind about Baltimore.

