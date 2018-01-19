  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 19 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Arsenal and Man Utd striker Van Persie seals return home to Feyenoord

The 34-year-old will complete his return to the Eredivisie champions next week.

By AFP Friday 19 Jan 2018, 7:20 PM
2 hours ago 4,783 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3807448
Van Persie in action for Feyenoord back in 2003.
Image: Adam Davy
Van Persie in action for Feyenoord back in 2003.
Van Persie in action for Feyenoord back in 2003.
Image: Adam Davy

NETHERLANDS’ RECORD GOALSCORER Robin van Persie will complete a deal to join Feyenoord from Turkish side Fenerbahce next week, the Rotterdam club announced today.

“Robin van Persie will sign a contract with Feyenoord on Monday,” the Dutch club said in a statement, signalling the striker’s return to his boyhood stomping ground.

“Nothing stands in the way of a return from the 102-fold international to De Kuip,” Feyenoord said, adding the 34-year-old former Arsenal captain “reached an agreement with current club Fenerbahce about the dissolution of his contract”.

The ex-Manchester United player was also recalled to the Dutch national team in August, even though he had not donned the national jersey since 2015.

Van Persie’s return is seen as an effort to strengthen Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s faltering Eredivisie champions, who have slipped to fifth in the table this season.

Van Persie remains the country’s top all-time scorer with 50 goals.

He made his debut for Feyenoord in 2002, before moving to Arsenal in 2004, eventually becoming captain in 2011-2012.

He signed for Manchester United in August 2012 for a fee of over €30 million, where he won the Premier League before moving to Fenerbahce in July 2015.

Feyenoord on Friday tweeted a video featuring some of his goals from his first spell at the club, using the hashtag #RVPISBACK and saying “Welcome home, Robin!”.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Waterford’s newest signing made a Champions League debut for Ajax at 17

Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
Premier League clubs will pay special tribute to trailblazing black footballer Regis this weekend
Peter Crouch emerges as shock Chelsea target and the transfer window has gone mad
ARSENAL
Mourinho tells United to forget Sanchez and focus on Burnley
Mourinho tells United to forget Sanchez and focus on Burnley
Wenger: Alexis Sanchez loss won't hurt Arsenal as much as Van Persie departure
Arsenal's big December signing influences pursuit of Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'A trip to France is an assault on your senses. It's a good chance to show where we're at'
'A trip to France is an assault on your senses. It's a good chance to show where we're at'
Pienaar returns from injury as Montpellier name star-studded side for Leinster
Sexton rested as Cullen makes six changes for Leinster's trip to Montpellier
MUNSTER
Munster select unchanged side for the first time this season
Munster select unchanged side for the first time this season
'You have that stigma with you forever' - Former Ulster forward on his doping ban
Here's what your province needs to happen in the decisive Champions Cup pool matches
SIX NATIONS
Luckless Vunipola adds to England's injury woe as he's ruled out for 12 weeks
Luckless Vunipola adds to England's injury woe as he's ruled out for 12 weeks
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
Bath back row Mercer one of eight uncapped players in Eddie Jones' England squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie