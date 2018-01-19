Waterford's newest signing made a Champions League debut for Ajax at 17

Stanley Aborah in possession for Notts County against Aston Villa in 2015. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

WATERFORD HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of 30-year-old midfielder Stanley Aborah ahead of their return to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The 2017 First Division champions, who begin their season at home to Derry City on 16 February, announced the addition of the ex-Belgium U19 international this evening.

Aborah, who was born in Ghana, came through the academy at Ajax. At the age of 17, he made his first-team debut for the Dutch giants as a second-half replacement for Rafael van der Vaart in a 3-0 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Champions League.

✍🏿INCOMING: We are delighted to confirm the latest addition to our 2018 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Squad. 30 year-old former Portsmouth and Notts County midfielder Stanley Aborah. #Blues 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/kLJbg3pfG5 — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) January 19, 2018

He went on to play seven times for Ajax in that 2004-05 season, and was later loaned to Den Bosch. An 18-month injury absence hampered his progress before he eventually resumed his career in England with Gillingham.

Aborah, who has also had spells with the likes of Vitesse Arnhem, Ferencvaros and Notts County, most recently played for Portsmouth.