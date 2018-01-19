  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 19 January, 2018
Limerick's recruitment drive continues with addition of former Cork striker

And former defender Shaun Kelly has also re-signed for the Blues.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 19 Jan 2018, 4:09 PM
5 hours ago 4,104 Views 10 Comments
O'Sullivan has played over 100 games in the League of Ireland.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

NEW LIMERICK MANAGER Tommy Barrett continues to build his squad ahead of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season with the addition of experienced striker Mark O’Sullivan and former defender Shaun Kelly.

Following the arrivals of Billy Dennehy, Connor Ellis and Eoin Wearen earlier in the week, Barrett is wasting no time in bolstering his panel ahead of the campaign opener against Sligo Rovers on 17 February.

34-year-old O’Sullivan joins Limerick having helped Waterford to the First Division title last season and brings a wealth of experience to Markets Field after two previous spells with Cork City.

O’Sullivan finished last term with 12 goals from 23 league appearances as Waterford earned promotion to the top-flight but heads west to Limerick for the 2018 season.

Shaun Kelly, meanwhile, has re-signed with the Blues for another year after leaving the club in July 2017.

Limerick begin their pre-season preparations with a first friendly fixture of 2018 against Galway United in UL on Saturday night, a game which will be Barrett’s first in charge.

Mourinho tells United to forget Sanchez and focus on Burnley

Dubliner Stephen Gleeson links up with Mick McCarthy at Ipswich

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

