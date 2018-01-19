Limerick's recruitment drive continues with addition of former Cork striker

O'Sullivan has played over 100 games in the League of Ireland.

NEW LIMERICK MANAGER Tommy Barrett continues to build his squad ahead of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season with the addition of experienced striker Mark O’Sullivan and former defender Shaun Kelly.

Following the arrivals of Billy Dennehy, Connor Ellis and Eoin Wearen earlier in the week, Barrett is wasting no time in bolstering his panel ahead of the campaign opener against Sligo Rovers on 17 February.

34-year-old O’Sullivan joins Limerick having helped Waterford to the First Division title last season and brings a wealth of experience to Markets Field after two previous spells with Cork City.

O’Sullivan finished last term with 12 goals from 23 league appearances as Waterford earned promotion to the top-flight but heads west to Limerick for the 2018 season.

Shaun Kelly, meanwhile, has re-signed with the Blues for another year after leaving the club in July 2017.

Limerick begin their pre-season preparations with a first friendly fixture of 2018 against Galway United in UL on Saturday night, a game which will be Barrett’s first in charge.

