Dubliner Stephen Gleeson links up with Mick McCarthy at Ipswich

Gleeson earned his most recent Ireland cap against Mexico last June. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL STEPHEN Gleeson has agreed to join Ipswich Town on a free transfer from fellow Championship club Birmingham City.

The midfielder, 29, links up with Mick McCarthy for a second time — having played under him at Wolves between 2006 and 2009.

Dubliner Gleeson has signed with the Tractor Boys until the end of the season after falling down the pecking order this season. He has made just five league appearances during the current campaign, two of which were off the bench.

Source: Twitter/Official_ITFC

The former Cherry Orchard schoolboy spent five years with the Blues — making over 200 appearances — while he also enjoyed a spell with MK Dons prior to that.

Capped four times at senior level for the Boys in Green, Gleeson has been in and around squads during the Martin O’Neill era and made two appearances — during friendlies with Iceland and Mexico — in 2017.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):