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Shamrock Rovers lift the FAI Cup after last year's final. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
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FAI Cup second round draw pairs holders Shamrock Rovers with Cork City

Elsewhere, 12-time winners Dundalk will travel to meet St. Mochta’s.
1.35pm, 3 Jun 2026

HOLDERS SHAMROCK ROVERS have been paired with Cork City in today’s second-round draw for the FAI Cup.

The fixture is a repeat of last year’s final, which the Hoops won 2-0 to seal a first domestic double since 1987.

Elsewhere, 12-time winners Dundalk will travel to play Leinster Senior League outfit St Mochta’s, and First Division club Kerry host Joey O’Brien’s Shelbourne.

In total, 32 teams remain in the competition, with 20 representatives of the Premier and First Division, along with 12 non-league clubs.

The ties will be played on the week ending 19 July, with further details to be announced in due course.

2026 Club Orange Men’s FAI Cup Second Round:

  • Galway United v Crumlin United
  • Douglas Hall v Castlebar Celtic
  • Drogheda United v Lucan United
  • Finn Harps v Bray Wanderers
  • Ringmahon Rangers v Bohemians
  • Baldoyle United v Longford Town
  • St. Patrick’s Athletic v Wexford
  • Waterford v Cobh Ramblers
  • Bangor Celtic v College Corinthians
  • Janesboro v Sligo Rovers
  • Athlone Town v Midleton
  • St. Mochta’s v Dundalk
  • Derry City v Tolka Rovers
  • Shamrock Rovers v Cork City
  • Treaty United v UCD
  • Kerry v Shelbourne
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