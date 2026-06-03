The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
FAI Cup second round draw pairs holders Shamrock Rovers with Cork City
HOLDERS SHAMROCK ROVERS have been paired with Cork City in today’s second-round draw for the FAI Cup.
The fixture is a repeat of last year’s final, which the Hoops won 2-0 to seal a first domestic double since 1987.
Elsewhere, 12-time winners Dundalk will travel to play Leinster Senior League outfit St Mochta’s, and First Division club Kerry host Joey O’Brien’s Shelbourne.
In total, 32 teams remain in the competition, with 20 representatives of the Premier and First Division, along with 12 non-league clubs.
The ties will be played on the week ending 19 July, with further details to be announced in due course.
2026 Club Orange Men’s FAI Cup Second Round:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
FAI Cup League of Ireland LOI Pot Luck Soccer Cork City Shamrock Rovers