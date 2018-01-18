American consortium with a stake in Bournemouth completes takeover of Dundalk

A US-BASED consortium which owns a stake in Premier League club Bournemouth has completed the takeover of Dundalk FC, it has been announced this evening.

Peak6 Investments, a private equity firm operating out of Chicago, has taken 100% control of the League of Ireland club in a deal which will see current owners Paul Brown and Andy Connolly relinquish their command.

“We’ve been following the incredible success of Dundalk FC over the past few seasons and have spent months assessing this opportunity, attending games and getting to know the club,” Peak6 spokesman Jordan Gardner said.

“What Stephen Kenny and the players have accomplished under the stewardship of Andy Connolly and Paul Brown is nothing short of remarkable. We are excited to take up the reins and help build on the club’s success. We are confident that with all of us working together there will be many more good days and nights ahead for Dundalk FC.”

Peak6 acquired a 25% stake in Bournemouth in November 2015 while the firm’s co-founder and CEO, Matt Hulsizer, also owns part of the NHL ice hockey team the Minnesota Wild.

As part of the sale, both Brown and Connolly will remain at Dundalk as honorary ambassadors.

“We have always said that we would only step down if we found the right kind of owners for the club and in this consortium we believe we have done that,” Brown said.

“We are confident that they will take Dundalk FC to even greater success in the coming years.”

