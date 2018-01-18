  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 18 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'In training all my shots were going in!' - Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him

The Ireland and Southampton striker went through a barren spell for much of 2017.

By Ben Blake Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 6:08 PM
3 hours ago 3,253 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3804990
Long will be aiming to get on the scoresheet for Ireland for the first time since October 2016 later this year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Long will be aiming to get on the scoresheet for Ireland for the first time since October 2016 later this year.
Long will be aiming to get on the scoresheet for Ireland for the first time since October 2016 later this year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

2017 IS MOST likely a year Shane Long will have been glad to wave goodbye to.

The 30-year-old striker embarked on the longest goal drought of his professional career — failing to hit the target in 34 appearances for club and country.

That period stretched 10 months or 325 days — from 11 February 2017 to 2 January — but finally ended in the Saints’ 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Tipperary native Long accepts that it was a difficult period and adds that being used as a substitute most often by his club certainly didn’t help matters.

“It was tough,” Long told Sky Sports. “I’ve been in the game a long time, and I knew it was just a matter of it coming sooner rather than later, but I suppose when it drags on for so long it gets on top of you a bit more, and that confidence goes out of you for a bit.

I think any player would struggle, but if I broke it down, the amount of starts I’ve had and the time I’d had on the pitch, I wasn’t getting that regular football, and I think I needed that to get my confidence back up, and I knew the goals would come.

“I was still doing the same thing. In training all my shots were going in and then in the game they’d miss by inches! I’m just glad to see it go in.”

Manchester City v Southampton - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Long is tackled by Man City's Fernandinho. Source: Mike Egerton

Long has started the last four Premier League matches under manager Mauricio Pellegrino but the club are in trouble as they sit just one point outside the relegation zone in 17th place thanks to one win in 14 attempts.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash with Tottenham at St Mary’s, he is calling for the group to unite instead of passing the blame to one another.

“I think the main thing is sticking together and not pointing the finger, blaming people,” added Long. “We’re all in this together, this time round I think we’ve got a much stronger squad from my previous experiences of relegation battles.

“We’ve just got to believe in ourselves to get out of that trouble. I think at the moment we are going ahead in games and then dropping off because that confidence is so low, soaking up pressure, and teams are just too good at this level and punish you.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

St Pat’s bolster their defence with the acquisition of former Sligo and Limerick centre-half

Ex-Cork City and Shamrock Rovers winger Dennehy heads to Limerick

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'In training all my shots were going in!' - Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him
'In training all my shots were going in!' - Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him
Liverpool reject Sturridge offer, Real target attacking trio and all today's transfer gossip
Watch: The controversial VAR decision that left Chelsea boss Antonio Conte fuming
FOOTBALL
'Disgraceful' PSG fans criticised after Neymar boos
'Disgraceful' PSG fans criticised after Neymar boos
Fan in 'serious condition' following stabbing before Atletico-Sevilla clash
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
BOXING
Frampton admits to 'a wee bit of fear factor' as he gears up for make-or-break clash with Donaire
Frampton admits to 'a wee bit of fear factor' as he gears up for make-or-break clash with Donaire
Three thrilling all-Irish fights confirmed for Frampton-Donaire card in Belfast
'If I'm not clean, you'll find out this fight. If I haven't been clean, you'll see me struggle vs Parker'
MARTIN O'NEILL
'Get him capped' - Ex-Ireland midfielder feels time is right to call up West Ham teenager Rice
'Get him capped' - Ex-Ireland midfielder feels time is right to call up West Ham teenager Rice
Delaney: 'If Martin wanted to manage Stoke or other clubs, he could have done so by now'
Martin O'Neill says FAI contract situation 'resolved' as he begins preparation for Euro qualifying
SIX NATIONS
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
Bath back row Mercer one of eight uncapped players in Eddie Jones' England squad
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie