Ex-Cork City and Shamrock Rovers winger Dennehy heads to Limerick

Dennehy facing his former club Shamrock Rovers last season. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

BILLY DENNEHY WILL line out for Limerick this season after joining the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division club.

The 30-year-old winger has been at St Patrick’s Athletic since 2016 and becomes new manager Tommy Barrett’s latest signing — following on from deals for Connor Ellis and Eoin Wearen earlier this week.

Kerry native Dennehy, a two-time Premier Division winner with Shamrock Rovers, has also lined out for Cork City (during two different spells) and Derry City in the League of Ireland.

Limerick finished seventh in the top flight last season, and play Sligo Rovers away on the opening weekend of the 2018 campaign.

