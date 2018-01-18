  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 18 January, 2018
St Pat's bolster their defence with the acquisition of former Sligo and Limerick centre-half

Mick Leahy has signed for the Saints, it has been announced today.

By Ben Blake Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 4:12 PM
5 hours ago 2,197 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3804675

Rory Patterson with Michael Leahy Leahy (left) lining out for Sligo against Derry City's Rory Patterson. Source: Presseye/Cameron Hamilton/INPHO

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have signed Mick Leahy ahead of the 2018 SSE Airtricity League campaign.

The centre-half joins the Saints having spent the past two seasons at Sligo Rovers. 28-year-old Leahy has previously had two spells with UCD either side of a season at Limerick.

With Dutch defender Jordi Balk departing for his homeland, manager Liam Buckley was keen to strengthen his backline and Leahy joins ex-Aston Villa man Kevin Toner and experienced full-back Simon Madden as recent arrivals.

“Mick is a really good pro and will be a great addition to our squad,” Buckley told the club’s website, Stpatsfc.com. “Adding a defender to the group has been an aim for us over the past few weeks so to bring in someone with the experience Mick has is a huge boost for us.”

Mick has about 10 years of playing in the Premier Division under his belt, as well as some European experience with UCD so we know that he will be pushing for a first team place. It’s another signing that we feel will stand to us over the course of the season.”

The addition of Leahy brings the Pat’s squad up to 21 with their opening Premier Division game against champions Cork City four weeks away.

They will be hoping to improve on a disappointing 2017 season, which saw them finish eighth in the table.

Further injury setback for Walters as Irish striker’s future up in the air again

Ireland unchanged in latest Fifa rankings ahead of Nations League draw

