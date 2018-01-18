St Pat's bolster their defence with the acquisition of former Sligo and Limerick centre-half

Leahy (left) lining out for Sligo against Derry City's Rory Patterson. Source: Presseye/Cameron Hamilton/INPHO

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have signed Mick Leahy ahead of the 2018 SSE Airtricity League campaign.

The centre-half joins the Saints having spent the past two seasons at Sligo Rovers. 28-year-old Leahy has previously had two spells with UCD either side of a season at Limerick.

With Dutch defender Jordi Balk departing for his homeland, manager Liam Buckley was keen to strengthen his backline and Leahy joins ex-Aston Villa man Kevin Toner and experienced full-back Simon Madden as recent arrivals.

“Mick is a really good pro and will be a great addition to our squad,” Buckley told the club’s website, Stpatsfc.com. “Adding a defender to the group has been an aim for us over the past few weeks so to bring in someone with the experience Mick has is a huge boost for us.”

Mick has about 10 years of playing in the Premier Division under his belt, as well as some European experience with UCD so we know that he will be pushing for a first team place. It’s another signing that we feel will stand to us over the course of the season.”

The addition of Leahy brings the Pat’s squad up to 21 with their opening Premier Division game against champions Cork City four weeks away.

They will be hoping to improve on a disappointing 2017 season, which saw them finish eighth in the table.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):