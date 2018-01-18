  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dortmund leave Aubameyang out amid reports of €70 million move to Arsenal

But the German club say they have had no contact from the Gunners over their star striker.

By AFP Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 6:59 PM
2 hours ago 5,391 Views 22 Comments
http://the42.ie/3805190
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

BORUSSIA DORTMUND SAY they have had no contact with Arsenal amidst reports their star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is chasing a move to the Premier League club.

Aubameyang’s father and agent Pierre has reportedly been in London this week to negotiate a transfer for the Gabon forward, who has been left out of Dortmund’s squad for Friday night’s trip to Hertha Berlin.

According to German magazine Kicker, Dortmund want €70 million for last season’s top-scorer in the German league.

Aubameyang has already scored 21 goals in 23 games this season, but was disciplined by the club last Sunday for the third time in 16 months after failing to attend a team meeting.

He was dropped for Sunday’s goalless draw at home to Wolfsburg and will now miss a second game in a row, fuelling the speculation he will soon be heading to north London.

“It is obvious that he has to put his foot down in training and show up well,” head coach Peter Stoeger said of Aubameyang earlier today.

“He can decide for himself, with his attitude, whether he will be considered and I plan on using him, if he works hard.”

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised Aubameyang’s “strong character”, which did not go down well with Dortmund’s sports director Michael Zorc.

“We find it respectless to talk about a player from another club,” said Zorc, who added that Aubameyang has this week “trained well and is focused” on regaining his Dortmund place.

“There has been no contact with Arsenal and we assume Arsene Wenger has enough to do worrying about the performances of his own players.”

Aubameyang has a contract at Dortmund until 2021.

Swedish teenager Alexander Isak, 18, made only his third German league appearance when he took Aubameyang’s place on Sunday, but the team struggled to take their chances.

© AFP 2018

About the author
AFP

