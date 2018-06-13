This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
As if he was never away! Federer makes winning return after three-month break

Federer is gearing up for Wimbledon with an appearance at the Stuttgart Open this week.

By The42 Team Wednesday 13 Jun 2018, 9:07 PM
42 minutes ago 519 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4069756
Federer was back in action earlier.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

ROGER FEDERER WAS relieved to have avoided another early exit at the Stuttgart Open after he fought back from a set down to beat Mischa Zverev.

Twelve months ago Federer returned from his mid-season break and was beaten by Tommy Haas on the Stuttgart grass.

When he fell behind on Wednesday another upset appeared on the cards, but Federer – who skipped the entire clay-court swing – came battling back.

As Zverev’s level dipped, Federer’s found a new gear and after 92 minutes on court he had booked a quarter-final berth.

“Three months is a long time, it’s longer than the year-end break, so I’m very happy returning on good terms onto the tour,” Federer said after his 3-6 6-4 6-2 win.

“It was difficult, I missed some chances in the first set, played one bad service game and he connected well at the right times, and I got behind.

“I think I got a little lucky in the second set when down a set and break points, it was dangerous there for a second and then I found a way.

“I guess I found my rhythm, maybe Mischa didn’t play as well after that. I’m very happy with how I played, I’m super happy to be back on tour and it’s been a great start.

“It feels good to win again. I’ve lost my last two matches. So it’s nice to get a fresh start here.”

