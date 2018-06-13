This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Katie Taylor to defend world titles against American veteran in London

Taylor will face Kimberly Connor at London’s O2 Arena on 28 July.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 13 Jun 2018, 1:04 PM
Image: Matt Heasley/INPHO
Image: Matt Heasley/INPHO

WBA AND IBF World lightweight champion Katie Taylor will defend her titles against American Kimberly Connor at at London’s O2 Arena next month.

Taylor-Connor will feature on the undercard of Dillian Whyte’s Sky Sports Box Office heavyweight clash with former WBO World champion Joshua Parker on 28 July.

The 37-year-old Connor, who hails from Little Rock, Arkansas, and boasts a decent professional record of 13-3-2 (5KOs), is ranked third in the world at lightweight by both the WBA and IBF, and so satisfies both governing bodies as a defence of their respective baubles.

She and Taylor share two past opponents, and Connor faced each of them in her last two outings: she earned a unanimous-decision win over Jasmine Clarkson – whom Taylor stopped inside three rounds on her U.S. debut – last July, but four months prior was beaten on points by then-champion Victoria Bustos, whom Taylor recently relieved of the IBF World lightweight title.

In her only other world title contest to date, Connor was stopped in two rounds by all-time women’s boxing great Amanda Serrano, the five-weight world champion against whom Taylor intends to square off in the next 12 months.

Should Taylor prevail over Connor as expected, she’s likely to first face Irish-American star Heather Hardy in the latter’s hometown of Brooklyn on 22 September.

Hardy, who recently told The42 that a Taylor fight would be one of the only reasons for her to abandon her recent venture into MMA and return to the ring, could earn between $70,000 and $100,000 should she face Taylor on Matchroom’s inaugural show as part of their $1bn streaming deal with DAZN.

Hardy first in line to face Taylor in Brooklyn while Cork fight emerges as wildcard future option

