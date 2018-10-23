WWE star Roman Reigns reveals battle with leukemia

ONE OF THE biggest names in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced his is fighting cancer for a second time.

33-year-old Roman Reigns (real name Joe Anoa’i) took to the ring on Monday Night Raw to tell the world of his health condition.

Originally diagnosed with leukemia 11 years ago, the former NFL prospect had been in remission since 2008 but he is now giving up his title to focus on treatment.

Unfortunately, it’s back,” Reigns explained. “Because the leukemia is back, I cannot fulfill my role and I’m going to have to relinquish the Universal Championship.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ll take every prayer you can send my way but I’m not looking for sympathy, I’m not looking for you to feel bad for me, because I have faith.”

.@WWERomanReigns has to relinquish the Universal Championship due to a battle with leukemia. #Raw pic.twitter.com/EhomllNwjK — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: