  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 16 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Romania to appeal Rugby World Cup disqualification

The Romanian rugby federation insist the player at the centre of the controversy was eligible to play for them.

By AFP Wednesday 16 May 2018, 1:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,612 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4016344
Romania were due to be in Ireland's pool.
Image: Alex Grimm
Romania were due to be in Ireland's pool.
Romania were due to be in Ireland's pool.
Image: Alex Grimm

ROMANIA ARE TO appeal a World Rugby ruling that saw them disqualified from next year’s World Cup.

Russia were awarded a place at the 2019 World Cup in Japan after the rugby union international governing body sensationally disqualified Romania, Spain and Belgium on Tuesday.

Russia had finished third in European qualifying for the World Cup but head to the tournament after Romania, who originally won the section, second-placed Spain and fourth-placed Belgium were all docked points for fielding ineligible players.

In Romania’s case, World Rugby said Sione Faka’osilea was ineligible having previously played for the Tonga sevens team.

The Romanian rugby federation insisted Wednesday that Faka’osilea was indeed eligible, having had confirmation from Tonga rugby federation president Fe’ao Vunipola, father of England internationals Billy and Mako, to that note.

© – AFP 2018 

Grand Slam winner Larmour handed first Leinster senior contract

Conan: European success will be ‘tarnished’ if Leinster don’t complete historic double

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
'Nobody is more anxious than me to go back and nobody is more afraid than me'
'Nobody is more anxious than me to go back and nobody is more afraid than me'
Fifa urged to remove referee from World Cup after match-fixing ban
Mancini ready to call on Balotelli after Italy appointment
LEINSTER
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
'I don’t need to convince them, they believe it': Munster relishing task of toppling Leinster
Tighthead Heffernan moves from Leinster to grow Irish presence in Nottingham
HURLING
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Life without Kilkenny after winning four All-Irelands and backing a brother chasing the AFL dream
Kelly on Kilkenny - 'They are going to be a serious opposition and I didn’t think they would be this year to be honest with you'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool youngster included as Hart and Wilshere miss out on England's World Cup squad
Liverpool youngster included as Hart and Wilshere miss out on England's World Cup squad
Gary Lineker says England should 'write off' World Cup
Allardyce sacked as Everton boss after just 6 months in charge with Silva tipped to take over

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie