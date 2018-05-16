Romania to appeal Rugby World Cup disqualification

Romania were due to be in Ireland's pool.

ROMANIA ARE TO appeal a World Rugby ruling that saw them disqualified from next year’s World Cup.

Russia were awarded a place at the 2019 World Cup in Japan after the rugby union international governing body sensationally disqualified Romania, Spain and Belgium on Tuesday.

Russia had finished third in European qualifying for the World Cup but head to the tournament after Romania, who originally won the section, second-placed Spain and fourth-placed Belgium were all docked points for fielding ineligible players.

In Romania’s case, World Rugby said Sione Faka’osilea was ineligible having previously played for the Tonga sevens team.

The Romanian rugby federation insisted Wednesday that Faka’osilea was indeed eligible, having had confirmation from Tonga rugby federation president Fe’ao Vunipola, father of England internationals Billy and Mako, to that note.

