Romanised pulls off 25-1 Guineas shock at the Curragh

ROMANISED SPRUNG A big shock at the Curragh today to win the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

Shane Foley steered the 25-1 shot home ahead of Aidan O’Brien’s US Navy Flag and Gustav Klimt in second and third.

“He has always shown talent and just seems to have come into himself in the last few weeks,” said trainer Ken Condon.

“I’m in shock and it will be a few days before it sinks in. It’s just amazing to win a classic. It’s all I wanted to do when I entered racing.”