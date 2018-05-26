This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Romanised pulls off 25-1 Guineas shock at the Curragh

Favourite Elarqam flopped in the feature race.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 May 2018, 5:37 PM
Shane Foley on Romanised wins the race.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

ROMANISED SPRUNG A big shock at the Curragh today to win the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

Shane Foley steered the 25-1 shot home ahead of Aidan O’Brien’s US Navy Flag and Gustav Klimt in second and third.

“He has always shown talent and just seems to have come into himself in the last few weeks,” said trainer Ken Condon.

“I’m in shock and it will be a few days before it sinks in. It’s just amazing to win a classic. It’s all I wanted to do when I entered racing.”

Saracens re-take Premiership title with dominant display against Exeter

