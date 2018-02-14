Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG

CRISTIANO RONALDO BECAME the first player to score 100 goals for a single team in the Champions League with a first-half strike against Paris Saint-Germain.

The 33-year-old converted from the penalty spot in the 45th minute of the last-16 first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu to draw Real Madrid level at 1-1.

Ronaldo, who has 116 goals in total in Europe’s top competition, is the only player to have reached a century for a single team in the tournament’s history.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is closest to that tally – the Argentina star has 97 goals for the Catalans.

Ronaldo now has 20 goals in his last 12 appearances in the competition and has scored at least once in every game this season.

He has also scored at least 10 goals in seven consecutive Champions League campaigns, while no other player has done so in more than two.

Ronaldo scored a second to turn the tie in Real’s favour before Marcelo added a third late on.

Leading Champions League scorers:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo 115

2. Lionel Messi 97

3. Raul 71

4. Ruud van Nistelrooy 56

5. Karim Benzema 53

7 - Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 10+ goals in seven consecutive Champions League campaigns, while no other player has done so in more than two. Heaven. pic.twitter.com/402CYUCRq2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2018

