  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 29 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We were all treated badly' - Ronaldo claims Barca 'always had issues with Brazilian players'

The striker spent a year at Camp Nou before leaving for Inter.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Dec 2017, 1:19 PM
5 hours ago 6,972 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3773179
Ronaldo spent the 1996-97 season at Barcelona.
Ronaldo spent the 1996-97 season at Barcelona.
Ronaldo spent the 1996-97 season at Barcelona.

BRAZILIAN LEGEND RONALDO has given a scathing assessment of Barcelona’s “very bad” treatment of Brazilians ahead of the January transfer window.

The striker spent a year at Camp Nou before leaving for Serie A side Inter in 1997 and does not have fond memories of his time there.

Neymar’s world-record €222 million departure in the summer for Champions League rivals Paris Saint-Germain stunned world football and Ronaldo claims his treatment there was reminiscent of his own negative experiences.

“I felt much happier and more connected to Real Madrid, despite having lived a great year in Barcelona,” Ronaldo told Esporte Interativo.

“In the end, my history with Barca was very bad, similar to the one Neymar had. Barcelona have always had issues with Brazilian players: Neymar, Romario, Ronaldinho and me. We were all treated badly by the club in the end, despite all our contributions and dedication.”

Ronaldo’s comments are particularly apt due to Barcelona’s known pursuit of Liverpool’s talented Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds were resilient in rejecting Barca’s advances in the summer but are widely expected to be open to negotiation in 2018.

In terms of Brazilians already on Barca’s books, the Catalan club signed Coutinho’s international team-mate Paulinho in the summer and fellow midfielder Rafinha has been with the team since 2006.

The story of how Germany’s 500-goal sensation came out of retirement to score at Turner’s Cross

Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
John Giles on Harry Kane's 'record' and more Premier League talking points
Van Dijk's former boss believes he can become the world's best defender
FOOTBALL
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
Wenger 'not fearful' of Arsenal losing star man in January
Liverpool teenager accuses Uefa of brushing racism 'under the carpet'
LIVERPOOL
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
'Nope. No, no, no': Guardiola insists that Man City were never in for £75m van Dijk
'My boots were endorsed by the moustachioed Liverpool and Ireland winger... This sales pitch worked'
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
MANCHESTER CITY
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father
Rumour mill: Three transfers that will get 2018 off to a great start
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie