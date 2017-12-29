  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 29 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father

The 26-year-old did not want to commit himself long-term to the Blues with a Blancos move looking like an option.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Dec 2017, 11:05 AM
7 hours ago 6,894 Views 29 Comments
http://the42.ie/3772951
Eden Hazard (file pic).
Image: OLI SCARFF
Eden Hazard (file pic).
Eden Hazard (file pic).
Image: OLI SCARFF

EDEN HAZARD REJECTED a contract extension at Chelsea, according to his father, who says his son is holding out for a Real Madrid transfer.

The Belgian forward, 26, was back to his best last season as Chelsea romped to the Premier League title, after a sub-par season before in which he struggled for goals.

He’s continued his impressive performances in 2017-18 and, although his contract runs until June 2020, rumours have continued to swirl regarding a potential transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard’s father, Thierry, confirmed his son is playing a waiting game with his Chelsea contract in an effort to keep the door ajar to Zinedine Zidane’s side.

“What I can reveal about Eden is that he refused a contract extension,” he told Le Soir.

“This was so that, if necessary, he could follow the interest of the Real, whom he could see himself playing for.

“But, as of right now, there is no contact from Real Madrid. Eden is only one of the parties involved in his future.”

Hazard has been candid about his interest in playing for the reigning European champions in recent months, saying in November that “everyone knows the admiration I have for Real Madrid”.

The former Lille winger has scored eight times for Antonio Conte’s side this season, assisting a further eight times across all competitions.

Chelsea are third in the Premier League after 20 games, 16 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City but just one point behind second-placed Manchester United.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘At Barcelona we had it with Messi and this team Manchester City have it with De Bruyne’>

18 months on from €34 million move, is Mkhitaryan set for Man United exit?>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
John Giles on Harry Kane's 'record' and more Premier League talking points
Van Dijk's former boss believes he can become the world's best defender
FOOTBALL
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
Wenger 'not fearful' of Arsenal losing star man in January
Liverpool teenager accuses Uefa of brushing racism 'under the carpet'
LIVERPOOL
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
'Nope. No, no, no': Guardiola insists that Man City were never in for £75m van Dijk
'My boots were endorsed by the moustachioed Liverpool and Ireland winger... This sales pitch worked'
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
MANCHESTER CITY
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father
Rumour mill: Three transfers that will get 2018 off to a great start
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie