  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 29 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'At Barcelona we had it with Messi and this team Manchester City have it with De Bruyne'

Xavi sees similarities between the great side he graced and the Etihad outfit.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Dec 2017, 10:31 AM
8 hours ago 6,151 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3772897
Kevin De Bruyne has been in superb form for Man City this season.
Kevin De Bruyne has been in superb form for Man City this season.
Kevin De Bruyne has been in superb form for Man City this season.

PEP GUARDIOLA HAS added “Barcelona DNA” to Manchester City, says Xavi, with Kevin De Bruyne playing the Lionel Messi role.

Despite boasting a trophy-laden CV from spells at Camp Nou and with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Guardiola ended his first season in England without silverware.

He has, however, overseen a remarkable transformation in 2017-18, with City currently on an 18-game winning run which has carried them 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Belgian midfielder De Bruyne has played a leading role in a period of domination at the Etihad Stadium, with Xavi comparing his value to the cause to that of Argentine talisman Messi at Barca.

“Pep’s teams win as teams, but even the most special sides need that player to look to when they need something special,” the World Cup winner said in The Mirror.

“At Barcelona we had it with Messi and this team Manchester City have it with De Bruyne.

Every time he has the ball, you get the feeling that he is going to do something special with it.

“Not every game you can win 3-0 or 4-0, especially in the Champions League and that is when you need one moment of brilliance from a special player.

“David Silva is playing the best football of his career. I can see just from watching him he is learning off Pep.

“He is not a young player anymore, but when you have a player of such intelligence and such vision, it does not matter.”

Bringing the best out of those at his disposal is a skill Guardiola honed during his time in charge of Barcelona, and Xavi says the Catalan is now overseeing a similar project in Manchester.

The legendary midfielder added: “City are playing with The DNA of Barcelona, but that is no surprise. Pep has Barcelona DNA and transmits that to Manchester City.

“The football they are playing is mesmerising. They are the in-form team in Europe and as good as their players are, Pep has to take credit for the football they are playing and the form they are in.

Pep teams do not just happen, these record runs do not just happen, treble-winning seasons do not just happen – they happen because Pep is obsessive about winning.

“He is focused, he hates to lose and that becomes infectious with the players.”

Xavi added: “Last season, people were saying he had to adjust his style for the Premier League.

He refused and now people are saying Manchester City are playing the best football the Premier League has ever seen.

“I knew he would not compromise on his beliefs. Many coaches have the same beliefs as Pep on how the game should be played, but only Pep can communicate it at the most pure level.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘My form is not really something I think about too much’>

Rumour mill: Three transfers that will get 2018 off to a great start>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
John Giles on Harry Kane's 'record' and more Premier League talking points
Van Dijk's former boss believes he can become the world's best defender
FOOTBALL
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
Wenger 'not fearful' of Arsenal losing star man in January
Liverpool teenager accuses Uefa of brushing racism 'under the carpet'
LIVERPOOL
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
'Nope. No, no, no': Guardiola insists that Man City were never in for £75m van Dijk
'My boots were endorsed by the moustachioed Liverpool and Ireland winger... This sales pitch worked'
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
MANCHESTER CITY
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father
Rumour mill: Three transfers that will get 2018 off to a great start
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie