Brilliant Ronaldo makes history as Real Madrid blow away 10-man Juventus

10 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in Champions League history to score in 10 consecutive games (15 goals). Amazing. pic.twitter.com/oKnXDlDmOF — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 3, 2018

CRISTIANO RONALDO BROKE the record for most Champions League goals in consecutive games as Real Madrid overcame Juventus 3-0 in tonight’s quarter-final first-leg in Turin.

The Portuguese star scored a poacher’s goal early on and an extraordinary second-half bicycle kick to inspire the Spaniards to victory.

Paulo Dybala was later sent off for a second bookable offence, before Ronaldo set up Marcelo, who clipped home a third.

More to follow

